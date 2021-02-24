Orlando Magic's Second Half of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule Released

ORLANDO - The National Basketball Association released the second half of its 2020-21 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will play at Miami on Thursday, March 11. The Magic’s first home game of the second half at the Amway Center will be on Sunday, March 14 vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.

Due to limited capacity at Amway Center, a limited number of tickets for the 2020-21 regular season are available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

The Magic’s second half schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the NBA’s second half schedule can be found at NBA.com.

Orlando Magic basketball games will be aired locally exclusively on FOX Sports Florida. Games will also be simulcast on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).

Each NBA team will play a 72-game regular season: 36 home and 36 away. The Magic will play 42 games vs. the Eastern Conference (15 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 15 games vs. the Central Division and 12 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

The second half schedule includes the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the first half, as well as any games postponed during the first half.

Orlando will play a total of nine home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the second half of the season. The second half of the 2020-21 Magic schedule also features eight back-to-back contests (three away/away back-to-backs, three home/home back-to-backs and two away/home back-to-backs).

During the second half of the regular season, Orlando will play 11 games in March (five home, six away), 16 games in April (eight home, eight away) and nine games in May (three home, six away).

The Magic will have a four-game homestand from April 7-12 (six days). There will also be two three-game homestands March 23-26 (four days) and April 22-26 (five days). Orlando has a five-game, eight-day road trip from March 28-April 4. The Magic will also close the regular season with four straight road games from May 11-16 (six days).

Orlando’s final home game of the 2020-21 regular season at Amway Center will be on Sunday, May 9 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. The Magic close the regular season at Philadelphia on Sunday, May 16.

March

Thu. 11 @ Miami 8 p.m.

Fri. 12 @ San Antonio 9 p.m.

Sun. 14 MIAMI 7 p.m.

Thu. 18 @ New York 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 19 BROOKLYN 8 p.m.

Sun. 21 @ Boston 3:30 p.m.

Tue. 23 DENVER 7 p.m.

Wed. 24 PHOENIX 8 p.m.

Fri. 26 PORTLAND 8 p.m.

Sun. 28 @ L.A. Lakers 10 p.m.

Tue. 30 @ L.A. Clippers 10 p.m.

April

Thu. 1 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.

Sat. 3 @ Utah 9 p.m.

Sun. 4 @ Denver 10 p.m. (NBATV)

Wed. 7 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Fri. 9 INDIANA 7 p.m.

Sun. 11 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.

Mon. 12 SAN ANTONIO 8 p.m.

Wed. 14 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Fri. 16 @ Toronto* 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 18 HOUSTON 7 p.m.

Tue. 20 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Thu. 22 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.

Sun. 25 INDIANA 8 p.m.

Mon. 26 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m.

Wed. 28 @ Cleveland 7 p.m.

Fri. 30 @ Memphis 8 p.m.

May

Sat. 1 MEMPHIS 8 p.m.

Mon. 3 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Wed. 5 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Fri. 7 @ Charlotte 8 p.m.

Sun. 9 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Tue. 11 @ Milwaukee 9 p.m.

Thu. 13 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Fri 14 @ Philadelphia 8 p.m.

Sun. 16 @ Philadelphia TBD

2020-21 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE BY OPPONENT

SECOND HALF

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Atlanta Hawks (All Times ET)

Tue., Apr. 20 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Thu., May 13 @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Boston Celtics (All Times ET)

Sun., Mar. 21 @ Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Wed., May 5 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Brooklyn Nets (All Times ET)

Fri., Mar. 19 @ Orlando, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Charlotte Hornets (All Times ET)

Fri., May 7 @ Charlotte, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Chicago Bulls (All Times ET)

Wed., Apr. 14 @ Chicago, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (All Times ET)

Wed., Apr. 28 @ Cleveland, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Dallas Mavericks (All Times ET)

N/A

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Denver Nuggets (All Times ET)

Tue., Mar. 23 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 4 @ Denver, 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Detroit Pistons (All Times ET)

Mon., May 3 @ Detroit, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Golden State Warriors (All Times ET)

N/A

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Houston Rockets (All Times ET)

Sun., Apr. 18 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Indiana Pacers (All Times ET)

Fri., Apr. 9 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 25 @ Orlando, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. L.A. Clippers (All Times ET)

Tue., Mar. 30 @ L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Los Angeles Lakers (All Times ET)

Sun., Mar. 28 @ L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Mon., Apr. 26 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Memphis Grizzlies (All Times ET)

Fri., Apr. 30 @ Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sat., May 1 @ Orlando, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Miami Heat (All Times ET)

Thu., Mar. 11 @ Miami, 8 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 14 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Milwaukee Bucks (All Times ET)

Sun., Apr. 11 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tue., May 11 @ Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (All Times ET)

Sun., May 9 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. New Orleans Pelicans (All Times ET)

Thu., Apr. 1 @ New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Thu., Apr. 22 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. New York Knicks (All Times ET)

Thu., Mar. 18 @ New York, 7:30 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (All Times ET)

N/A

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Philadelphia 76ers (All Times ET)

Fri., May 14 @ Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Sun., May 16 @ Philadelphia, TBD

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Phoenix Suns (All Times ET)

Wed., Mar. 24 @ Orlando, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Portland Trail Blazers (All Times ET)

Fri., Mar. 26 @ Orlando, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Sacramento Kings (All Times ET)

N/A

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. San Antonio Spurs (All Times ET)

Fri., Mar. 12 @ San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Mon., Apr. 12 @ Orlando, 8 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Toronto Raptors (All Times ET)

Fri., Apr. 16 @ Toronto*, 7;30 p.m.

* = game played in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Utah Jazz (All Times ET)

Sat., Apr. 3 @ Utah, 9 p.m.

2020-21 Magic Second Half Schedule vs. Washington Wizards (All Times ET)

Wed., Apr. 7 @ Orlando, 7 p.m.