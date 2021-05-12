Orlando Magic’s Director of Social Responsibility Malika Harrison Named One of Orlando Magazine's Women of the Year

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic’s Director of Social Responsibility Malika Harrison has been named to Orlando Magazine's Women of the Year list. The honor recognizes 23 women who are making a difference in the Orlando area. Harrison is featured in the May issue of the magazine - Orlando's Women Of The Year 2021 - Orlando Magazine.

The magazine is honoring women from various sectors in the community including educators, mentors, counselors, physicians, fundraisers, entrepreneurs and other individuals who "stand up for others." The women were selected by Orlando Magazine after nominations from its readers were sent in detailing how each woman is making a difference in the lives of others.

Harrison is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), the team's charitable arm which serves local at-risk youth and has distributed more than $26 million over the last 31 years. In addition, she spearheads the social responsibility strategy of the team for community relations, cause marketing and philanthropy. Her community involvement includes Leadership Orlando - Class 98, Valencia College Horizon Scholars Program mentor, Foundation for Orange County Public Schools’ Read2Succeed program tutor, and serving on the inaugural onePulse Foundation Legacy Scholarship Committee.

She sits on multiple boards including Early Learning Coalition of Orange County, ELEVATE Orlando, the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, United Arts of Central Florida, and Orange County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. She was also recently named by ONYX Magazine to their 2021 Women on the Move list and top 50 in corporate social responsibility in 2021 by National Diversity Council. In addition, she was named to Orlando Business Journal's 40 Under 40 class of 2020 and won the 2020 SPORTY Award from the Greater Orlando Sports Commission for Best in Social Responsibility. In 2019, she was recognized as an Emerging Leader Honoree by the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Central Florida Chapter and in 2017 received New York University’s Bart Lawson Award for Distinguished Public Service.

Harrison has been with the Magic for nearly four years. Prior to her work with the team, she was with S&P Global and S&P Global Foundation. She is a graduate of Florida A&M University, earning her bachelor's in journalism and a Masters of Science in Public Relations and Corporate Communication from New York University.