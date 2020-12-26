Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic will look to build on an impressive opening night outing when they visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The matchup will be the first of two straight meetings between the squads on back-to-back nights.

Orlando delivered a balanced performance in its opener against the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, garnering good grades from their head coach in a number of key metrics that the team uses to judge its success.

On the offensive end, Steve Clifford was pleased with both the Magic’s paint touches and second chance scoring opportunities, while on the defensive end was encouraged by the team’s activity and overall deflection numbers.

“I actually think that playing Miami (prior to Washington) is good in many ways because there are similarities with some of their strengths because of their personnel,” Clifford said.

The Magic had a light practice on Thursday before traveling to Washington D.C. on Friday evening, allowing the team to spend much of the Christmas holiday with their families before hitting the road.

“We travel so much, and these guys are forced away from – especially the guys who have kids – their families so much that I just think it’s the best way to go,” Clifford said.

The lack of practice time, both during this holiday stretch and throughout the course of a condensed season is obviously a concern. But it’s one the Magic should be well equipped to handle.

“That will be one of the biggest factors in what’s going to be a shortened, very condensed schedule for every team,” Clifford said. “We’re not going to be able to practice much anymore like we’d want to practice. What I do like is I believe one of our strengths is we have smart guys. I think we can go in a ballroom and change a coverage. We’ve done that for the two years, we’ve been here, and you have to be able to do that now.”

Two of the players that will perhaps be tested the most by the truncated schedule and lack of practice time are rookies Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke.

Both players made an impact in the opener. Anthony notched six points, six assists and two steals, while Okeke tallied three points and five rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward also did an admirable job filling in for Aaron Gordon, whose playing time in the second half was limited to due foul trouble.

Normally, they would use those valuable practice sessions to make adjustments and continue to learn Orlando’s system. But now, they’ll have to make much of their progress by watching the film and through team walkthroughs.

“I’ve been watching film on every single game, and of the opponents we’re playing,” Anthony explained. “If I had to pick out a few things just on film (that I’d like to improve) honestly, it’s probably just being more patient. Instead of being in a rush at all times, just slow the game down, and that’s something I can make a change to immediately. I think I do a pretty good job right now, but there’s always room for improvement.”

They’ll certainly be put to the test over the next two nights against a Wizards team that features a number of dynamic offensive playmakers in Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, and Davis Bertans.

“The Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal duo is a tough cover,” Clifford said. “I think that they’re explosive. With Bertans being a big x-factor in that because of his range, he puts a lot of pressure on your defense. There are a lot of things you have to do at that end of the floor.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It hit me a lot of times actually, like it hit me more than once. It hit me when I saw Udonis (Haslem) on the other team. I grew up watching him play my whole life. And when I was at the free throw line, I was like I’m really here. That’s probably why I missed my second free throw because I was just thinking like that. (laughter) It was a fun night and I’m very blessed to be here. Just have to keep on getting better from here.” – Okeke on if there were any special moments while taking the court for his first NBA regular season game.

IN AND OUT: Magic free agent acquisition Dwayne Bacon will get his second straight start for Orlando with James Ennis III (strained right hamstring/sore right calf) still out. Markelle Fultz (point guard), Evan Fournier (shooting guard), Gordon (power forward), and Nikola Vucevic (center) round out the rest of the starting lineup.

Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation) and Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are also out.

KEY STAT: Five. That's the number of Magic players that scored in double figures in the opener. Fournier (25), Gordon (20), Terrence Ross (19), Fultz (15), and Vucevic (15) each eclipsed double figures. Orlando will need to maintain that type of balanced attack if it hopes to reach the postseason for the third straight year.

“The way our team is made, we have so many weapons that as long as we play together you never know who’s going to be killing it that night," Fultz said.

RIVALS REPORT: In the second regular season edition of our Rivals Report series, I brought in special guest, Becca Winkert, Director of the WizardsXtra blog. She’s been covering the Wizards for the last three seasons and is one of my favorite follows on Twitter. She was kind enough to take the time during the holiday season and answer a few key questions:

Savage: We got our first regular season look at Russell Westbrook with the Wizards on Wednesday; how’d he look, and what impression did he make?

Winkert: “Russell Westbrook played phenomenal on Wednesday. You have to take into account that he’s still shaking off the rust, he’s with a completely new team, he’s only had a couple of weeks to practice with them, so the fact that he was able to get a triple-double without much time to build chemistry with his new team, that’s huge. He played great.”

Savage: “It’s such a small sample size, but how did you think Westbrook and Beal meshed in their first game together?

Winkert: “They looked great together. (Wizards Head Coach) Scott Brooks was experimenting with the lineups a little bit, so Russ did play on court without Beal and Beal played without Russ for a few minutes, but they looked great on court together. I think they complement each other well. They’re really excited to work with each other. After the game, Bradley Beal was asked about Russell Westbrook and what he thought of him in his first game. He said ‘it was awesome.’ And Russell Westbrook said the first thing he’s going to do when he gets on the plane is look at the film to help Bradley Beal and see what he could do to make things easier on him when they’re on the court together. I think as far as chemistry building and team building, I think everything is going phenomenal and they both look good together on the court.”

Savage: “What were your takeaways from the first game in terms of the strengths of this team and the biggest question marks surrounding this Wizards squad?

Winkert: “Well, there’s always a lot of question marks (laughter). I think the biggest takeaway is that this Wizards roster isn’t the same Wizards roster that it was last year. In the sense that we have a Hall of Fame talent leading the team in Russell Westbrook and his intensity levels are just unmatched. He gets everyone on the court fired up and that’s really priceless. I think that the biggest thing that his team needs to work on is their defense. The last four minutes of the game is really what cost them against the Sixers. They had a few messy plays that resulted in Sixers points. I’d also say they have to lower their turnovers. They had about twenty turnovers (in that game) and Scott Brooks would like to work on that as well.”