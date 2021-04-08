Orlando Magic Waive Khem Birch

Khem Birch
by Magic PR
Posted: Apr 08, 2021

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have waived center Khem Birch, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Birch is an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 season.

Birch (6’9”, 230, 9/28/92) has played in 48 games this season (five starts) with Orlando, averaging 5.3 ppg., 5.1 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 19.8 minpg. He has appeared in 188 career NBA regular season games (30 starts) from 2017-21, all with the Magic, averaging 4.7 ppg. and 4.4 rpg. in 16.5 minpg., while shooting .518 (326-629) from the floor.

Tags
Birch, Khem, Magic, teamnews

Related Content

Birch, Khem

Magic

teamnews

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter