Orlando Magic Unveil “Magic Above All” Campaign

ORLANDO – To build off the Orlando Magic's commitment to the Central Florida community and its fans the team has unveiled, “Magic Above All.” This new brand campaign turns the page on the next chapter in Orlando Magic history. As the team and the Magic brand continue to grow, this evolution speaks to the Magic’s continued mantra of teamwork, that together - the fans, players, coaches, staff and ownership - are greater than the sum of its parts. Magic Above All is about a shared passion between players and fans, to above all stick together, united as a team.

“The Orlando Magic’s mission is to be world champions both on and off the court. Magic Above All really reflects our philosophy and how our ownership, team, coaches, and staff work towards accomplishing that mission,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “This new campaign builds on the tradition and legacy of our franchise and signifies that only through the collective efforts of our city, fans, players, coaches, and staff, continued success is possible. Above all, we look forward to continuing to create our history together.”

Magic Above All speaks to what the Magic organization works towards each day. Above all, never giving up, striving to make a difference both on and off the court. Above all, coming together, in the community and in the arena. Above all, for fans to be passionate and always believe. Above all - city, family, team, community. The new campaign updates the Magic's message and reaffirms the franchise's unwavering pursuit to success and what it means to achieve that success together as a team. Hallmarks of the campaign are the themes of unity, comradery, loyalty and team.

“Magic Above All is really about teamwork and represents a strong message that we wanted to provide to our fans, employees and all of our partners,” said Magic Vice President of Marketing Lisa Cotter. “It's designed to reinforce our commitment to being a team that makes everyone proud and our commitment to our city. We want them to know they are part of our Magic family as we all work together to build this team and compete for a championship while creating memories and experiences we all cherish."

A team of Magic staff members worked with local marketing agency, Maven Creative, to create the new slogan which was designed to remind fans and partners that the Magic are a cornerstone of this community, a lifestyle, a rallying point. The Magic officially unveiled the new marketing campaign to the Central Florida market on August 1.

In addition, “Magic Above All” will be seen in a variety of other areas including the team’s social media platforms, the team website – orlandomagic.com, through corporate partners, social media, digital vehicles, collateral pieces, grassroots efforts, billboards and on the side of the GEICO Garage bridge connecting to Amway Center (see photo link at top).

Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in its relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. In addition, Orlando Magic players, coaches and executives have garnered 23 major NBA Awards over the last 18 seasons, from player performance awards to coach/executive accolades.

The Orlando Magic have finished with a .500 record or better in 17 of the last 27 seasons (since 1992-93), which is fourth-best in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has also reached the playoffs 15 times in the last 26 seasons (since 1993-94), which is the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference.

Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $24 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years.

