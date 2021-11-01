Orlando Magic Unveil Latest Iteration of Nike NBA City Edition Uniform

ORLANDO -- As a love letter to the game, the latest iteration of the Orlando Magic's Nike NBA City Edition uniform has been unveiled today by the team, continuing with the history of Orlando, its orange roots and a twist on the team's original classic pinstripes as its inspiration. The "star" of this updated version are the unique pinstripes with the words, "Why not us? Why not now?" printed up and down the uniform — a rallying cry by the Magic's late Chairman Rich DeVos and used as the team's inspiration in the '90s, symbolizing the idea that these jerseys are where the Magic of nostalgia and dreams come together.

Orlando's uniforms long known for its pinstripes dating back to the first Magic team in 1989 have returned with a twist on an old classic preserving the orange theme. The Nike NBA City Edition uniform also features the throwback “Magic” script front and center of the jersey along with the iconic star playing a central role, which is a nod to the original font and design.

The pinstripes and star pay homage to cherished symbols of the Magic's past while incorporating the color orange to create a vibrant and inspirational theme representing the bright future of tomorrow in a bold new design. The iconic comet ball is also featured on the side panel representing a team that’s chasing higher heights. The neck and arm taping is a throwback to the team’s original uniforms — and the side insert features the Magic’s original partial logo.

The orange color was unveiled in the team's Nike NBA City Edition uniform in 2019 to represent what Orlando is famous for – sunshine and citrus. From its very early beginnings, orange has been a part of Orlando – from sunshine, to orange groves to Orange County to Orange Ave., it’s the color thread that intertwines the fabric of this city, its people and this team.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut during the 2021-22 Magic season at the November 24 game when the Magic host the Hornets. The Magic will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform at 14 home games (three road games) this season as part of the team’s City Nights in-game celebration. The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms were designed with a simple idea in mind, teams are not defined by a single era but by their most iconic moments. City Nights will reflect that, highlighting the iconic moments that have defined the franchise from the heart and hustle era to the memorable “Why not us? Why not now?” rallying cry during the 1995 Finals run and beyond.

This is the fourth and final uniform in the Magic's collection this season. The teams other three uniforms include Nike NBA Statement, Icon and Association. The uniforms were developed through a collaborative effort between the NBA, its players and Nike.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform for each team honors the city and its fans and will change each season. From the person who sits on the floor to the last person in the upper deck, the passion that comes from the fans is unmatched and the history and tradition of each city is truly unique.

The new Nike NBA City Edition jerseys will be available for purchase on Nov. 15 at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at Amway Center and online www.orlandomagicshop.com. Visit www.orlandomagic.com/jerseys for more information.