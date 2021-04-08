Magic and Track Shack Set for Inaugural 5K and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth to Benefit the OMYF

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic are offering fans a fun opportunity to help them champion their commitment to health and wellness, while simultaneously assisting a great cause.

The Magic are teaming up with Track Shack to host the Inaugural 5K and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) on Saturday, April 10.

Runners, walkers and Magic fans of all ages and abilities are welcome and can participate virtually from anywhere. Registrants will receive a bib number, custom medal, and souvenir shirt. Anyone interested in participating can register here.

“The Magic are thrilled to join AdventHealth and Track Shack in making the Inaugural Orlando Magic 5k and Kids’ Run a reality,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes. “With health and wellness being one of our community focus areas, we hope this virtual 5k will encourage others to join in the fun while staying active. The Magic have always believed in the power of exercise and the importance of healthy living, and we look forward to joining our partners AdventHealth and Track Shack in sharing that passion with the Central Florida community.”

As part of the virtual experience, Track Shack Events will bring new race technology through its Track Shack Timing and Tracking app to provide the ultimate sports fan experience. REAL-TIME REMOTE RACING™ will use participants' cell phone GPS to track their race. This technology will allow all participants to race with others while receiving real-time data and personal stats.

In addition, Track Shack is offering the opportunity to train for the race using the 5k training guide. The eight-week training will allow all participants to go at their own pace, setting them up for success. In addition, training tips and a weekly training schedule can be found on Track Shack's social media platforms.

To give the Inaugural 5K and Kids' Run a Magic touch, the team will offer participants a finisher medal, gender specific tank tops, a t-shirt and medal for kids, customized finisher certificates, and access to a Spotify playlist, created by in-arena host DJ D-Strong, that contains hip-hop hits that will make fans feel like they’re at a Magic game.

With proceeds from the 5k benefiting the OMYF, Magic fans can stay active while helping at-risk kids in Central Florida.

The Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in the community. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants, impacting an estimated 100,000 youth annually. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the OMYF.

Last month, the OMYF announced that it will donate $1 million this year to area nonprofits that assist at-risk children and their families. Magic ownership, the DeVos family, contributed $700,000 toward this important initiative.

“It certainly was more significant just because of the difficulties that everybody has faced in so many different and unique ways, ways that we could have never imagined,” Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said during the virtual ceremony to announce and honor the first wave of recipients. “But, the good news is the organizations are getting very creative and very involved in different ways to fulfill the needs of the community. That’s been great to see. Everybody has been stepping up in any way that they can. We are just happy to step up in our way.”

The gift came after all of OMYF’s fundraising events were canceled in the last year due to COVID-related gathering and event restrictions. Three organizations received funds in the first wave of grants to be issued. Further grants will be announced in the coming months.

“Through the leadership and generosity of the DeVos family, giving back to our community has always been a focal point in all that we do as an organization," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “This past year has been challenging for so many. The way the DeVos family, Magic organization and area nonprofits stepped up to help others represents the very core of Mr. & Mrs. DeVos' vision for the team – to serve as a platform for the Central Florida community to rally together and reach even greater heights.”

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.