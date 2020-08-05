Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Game Preview

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: VISA ATHLETIC CENTER, Orlando, FL

TV: FOX Sports Florida

Mobile: FOX Sports GO

Radio: 96.9 FM the Game / 98.1 SALSA Y MAS

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic face their toughest test since the NBA restarted when they go head-to-head with the defending champion Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back.

After a disappointing defensive effort in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the Magic will look to not only bounce back in the win column, but also in their focus and attention to properly executing the game plan.

“We have a team who I think can be the surprise of this thing,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “We had been doing well. I thought our effort (against Indiana) was terrible. We played better as the game went on. Our defense, everything that was emphasized in the shootaround (that) morning they crushed us with….If we’re going to be a factor in this, we’re going to play smart and hard, and we did neither of those.”

Despite having their five-game winning streak snapped, Orlando’s offense is still producing at a high level. Since Feb. 10, they rank first in points per game (121.2), have the league’s highest offensive rating (118.7), are second in field goal percentage (49 percent) and second in assists per game (28.2).

Still, the challenge remains to become a more balanced squad on both ends of the floor, which will be of the upmost importance against the red-hot Raptors, who eliminated the Magic from the postseason last year.

“We have to be ready for 48 (minutes),” said Aaron Gordon, who’s coming off a 20-point performance. “We can’t ease into any of these games, especially with an elite team like Toronto.”

In and Out: Already without Jonathan Isaac (ACL) for the remainder of the season, the Magic may be without another one of their top defenders on Wednesday. Michael Carter-Williams left Orlando’s contest against Indiana with a sore left foot and it’s unclear if he’ll play against Toronto.

The Raptors’ Oshae Brissett (knee) and Patrick McCaw (knee) will not play.

Rivals Report: The defending champions continue to exceed expectations this season as they ride into their matchup with the Magic on a six-game winning streak, including two victories since the restart.

Outside of the ever-dangerous Pascal Siakam, Orlando’s defensive focus will have to key on Toronto’s backcourt. The Raptors guards have been electrifying since the season resumed with shooting guard Fred VanVleet averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game and point guard Kyle Lowry averaging 23.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists per clip in Toronto's two triumphs.

The Raptors remain extremely dangerous from beyond the arc, knocking down the fourth most 3-pointers in the league per game this season (13.8) on 37.4 percent shooting, the fifth-best percentage in the association.

“The Raptors are playing great, maybe playing the best basketball here in the bubble,” Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. “We’re really going to have to bring it.”

Just as it was last season, Toronto is balanced on both ends of the floor, holding the NBA’s second-best defensive rating (104.7). It's used its swarming team defense to create issues for both the Lakers and Heat in its two restart games.

Quote to Note: “It’s what we need. Like I told our team, again I think we can be a surprise here, ‘it starts with having the right approach.’ The best teams and the best players do it every night. They do it when they’re tired, when they’re in Orlando, when they’re in a bubble, doesn’t matter. That’s the challenge for a lot of our guys.” – Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford on the team's approach heading into their first back-to-back in the NBA campus.