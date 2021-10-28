Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Game Preview

Young teams can often benefit from starting the season with a spread-out game schedule that allows for additional practice time as well as the opportunity to review film and correct mistakes. They can also gain a great deal from extended stretches at home so they can gain confidence in front of a supportive crowd.

Unfortunately for the Orlando Magic, the NBA schedule makers allotted them neither of those luxuries for the start of their 2021-22 regular season campaign.

Instead, the Magic (1-4) venture out for their third trip of the young season, which once again will feature a back-to-back, when they pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors (2-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Orlando will once again prioritize ball security. After being an issue against Miami, the Magic limited their turnovers for three quarters against the Hornets and headed into the closing period holding a two-point lead. However, in the fourth that came undone as Orlando committed eight of its 19 giveaways in the final frame and fell to Charlotte, 120-111.

“These next three games our goal is to be playing a great game in the fourth quarter,” said Wendell Carter Jr., who posted 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hornets. “Our job is to get to the fourth quarter to where it’s a game and in the fourth quarter let that decide what the game will be. That’s what the NBA is about. The first three quarters are runs, runs, runs, runs. And the fourth quarter is when you lock in, get to your spots, take your shots, make or miss, take them with confidence and just move on from it. That’s something I feel we have to do a better job of.”

The Magic will also attempt to get better production once they break their starting lineup. That unit has the league’s second-best net rating (26.9) of any grouping that’s played at least 25 minutes together on the floor this season. While that combination has played a total of 55 minutes on the floor together, no other lineup has reached double digits as Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley continues to search for productive pairings.

“Trying to designate exactly how that second unit is pulling in is where we’re navigating through,” Mosley explained. “So, you’ll see different looks sometimes, but I think we’re going to find that flow with the second unit as they come in the game.”

KEY STAT: Franz Wagner’s hot start has continued. He currently ranks top five among rookies in points (13.5), steals (1.0), and blocks (0.8) per game and is top 10 in rebounds (3.6) and assists (1.8) per contest. He’s scored in double figures in all five of the Magic’s games.

“Franz can hoop, man,” said Cole Anthony, who had team high in points (24) and assists (six) against Charlotte. “I’m really, really pleased with how he’s performed. “He’s a really good passer, he can shoot it, and he’s probably the best mover without the basketball that I’ve ever seen. So, I’m super, super happy with him. He’s exceeded expectations, I think, even to this point.”

IN AND OUT: Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) and Chuma Okeke (right hip; bone bruise) all remain out for Orlando. Mychal Mulder (G League – Two-Way) is also unavailable.

For Toronto, Pascal Siakam (left shoulder) and Yuta Watanabe (strained left calf) are out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mose is an energetic coach. He’s all or nothing. I think that one thing that really stands out about him is just his energy and his acceptance of, we’re a young team but we don’t want to just be that team that is going to be considered a young team for a long time. We want to be one of those teams that, in the next year, next two years, we’re going to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, we’re going to get to the stages where some of the other teams have gotten to. He doesn’t take any BS from nobody.” – R.J. Hampton on Mosley from the week’s episode of the UNINTERRUPTED's Certified Buckets podcast. You can listen to the episode here.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Raptors Republic managing editor Louis Zatzman. He’s covered the team for multiple outlets and has had bylines in The Athletic Toronto, Vice Sports, FiveThirtyEight, CBCSports, and Sportsnet. He was kind enough to take the time and answer a few questions about the Raptors.

Savage: “A pick before the Magic nabbed Jalen Suggs, the Raptors selected Scottie Barnes. What have you seen from the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft so far this season?”

Zatzman: “Scottie’s basically blown all of my expectations out of the water. He looks kind of like a rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo. Obviously, you can’t assume skill or athletic development. Not to say that he’ll become what Giannis became, but just watching him learn what he can do in the NBA. He can say, ‘oh, I can actually beat guys off the dribble.’ ‘Oh, I can create something out of nothing.’ He’s been just phenomenal. And the Raptors have been by far their best with him on the floor. Even with his shot not really being a positive yet, he provides spacing with his incredible passing (and) his movement. He’s just been a revelation. The Raptors are going to be hard pressed not to keep him in the starting lineup forever and going forward now.”

Savage: “One guy that Magic fans are very familiar with is Khem Birch. He was rewarded by the Raptors with a contract this offseason. What kind of role has Khem carved out for himself in Toronto and what have you seen from him over the course of his time there?”

Zatzman: “Khem Birch has been a really interesting guy in Toronto. He talked a lot about being able to expand his game outside of the box that it was in in Orlando. Which was fun last year. But now that Toronto has a guy whose game is so incredibly outside of the box at the center position in Precious Achiuwa, Toronto kind of wants Birch to be a little more solid. So, his role now is actually maybe a little less than it was last year. He’s not starting, only playing twenty minutes a game. But he provides solidity on every possession. When he rolls, he rolls hard and takes up space. On defense, he blocks out even if he’s not the guy getting the rebound and Toronto is a better rebounding team when he’s on the floor. He is a veteran – it doesn’t matter how old he is – he’s going to make the right choices. You can really only ever be better with a guy like that on the floor.”

Savage: “What else has stood out to you about this Raptors team to start the season and something else that we should be keeping an eye on for this matchup?”

Zatzman: “That’s a good question. People didn’t know what to make of Toronto this year. Whether they would be another rebuilding team looking for a high pick (or) whether they would fight for the playoffs. I think the most exciting thing for Toronto has to be the explosion of OG Anunoby. He’s been initiating a lot in the pick-and-roll, taking pull-up jumpers. (On Wednesday) against Indiana, he was dominant in the post. Great finisher. Great passer. If Toronto gets a guy who can score twenty a game in OG Anunoby that really accelerates where they are as a team. So, what Orlando should expect from Toronto will be entirely based on how they guard Anunoby. If they are able to force him into a bad night, Orlando should expect to be playing a lottery team. If Anunoby goes off, then Orlando is playing one of the better teams in the league.”