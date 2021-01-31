Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- There’s a long-standing rivalry on the collegiate level between the University of Central Florida (located in Orlando) and the University South Florida (located in Tampa Bay) called the War on I-4.

Now, the Orlando Magic (8-12) and Toronto Raptors (7-12), who are playing this season in Tampa Bay, look to create their own version of that rivalry when the two teams meet for the first contest of a home-and-home series at Amalie Arena on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Magic spent their practice session on Saturday focusing on offensive organization and trying to find ways to recapture their defensive identity. Orlando has developed a brand of basketball on that end of the floor the past two seasons by setting its defense, controlling the glass, and protecting the paint.

It will need to be efficient on both ends of the floor if it hopes to take down a Toronto team that’s had its number recently as the Magic have just won two of their last 12 meetings with the Raptors.

“We’ve really struggled to score against them,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “They’re super aggressive defensively, they’re great with their hands, they create a lot of easy offense with their defense, and you’ve got to be able to get shots. They’re relentless.”

Winners of just two of their past 12 games since a season-ending injury to Markelle Fultz, the Magic are also battling mounting frustration. The first step in re-building their self-belief will come by returning to their brand of basketball, a method that’s helped them reach the playoffs the past two season under Clifford.

“We’ve been here before,” the Magic’s head coach explained. “Last year, we had one game better record than we do this year. And you know, we got smashed a few times last year early in the season too. The difference is what we’re not doing now is we’re not committing at the defensive end the way we have the first two years.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know we’re a good team. We know we’re capable of competing with anybody in the league. We’ve just got to strap in on defense and get our offense going again.” – Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

KEY STATS: There’s been a lot thrown on the plate of Magic rookie point guard Cole Anthony. And without Fultz or Michael Carter-Williams available, the University of North Carolina alum doesn’t have a healthy veteran player to relieve him during tough stretches of action. However, the uber-competitive floor general is doing his best to navigate through a unique opening year in the NBA. Anthony is currently top six among rookies in points (10.6), rebounds (4.4), and assists (3.6) per game.

INJURY UPDATE: Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation), Carter-Williams (sprained left foot), Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Chuma Okeke (left knee bone bruise) are all listed as out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is also not available.

For the Raptors, OG Anunoby (left calf strain), Jalen Harris (G League/two-way), and Patrick McCaw (left knee surgery – rehabilitation) are out. Norman Powell (right quadriceps contusion) is doubtful.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Chris O’Leary, who covers the team for Raptors.com. He was generous enough to take some time this weekend to answer three key questions about Toronto.

Savage: “How have the Raptors adjusted to having to play an NBA season with their home base in Tampa Bay?”

O’Leary: “I think they’re getting used to it. It’s funny, they went through training camp, the preseason and everything and they were in Tampa for that long stretch, and I think a lot of people assumed from that point that it was their settling point. But (Raptors Head Coach) Nick Nurse said something a couple of weeks ago when they had their first homestand that it was their first chance that they really had to take a breath and sort of adjust to where they are. They had to go through the whole process after training camp – and during, for some of the players and staff – of trying to find places to live and things like that. It’s been a long process and I think one that probably to outsiders would take longer than they would expect because of the pace of the schedule, training camp and everything. It’s been a process, but I think when they get these chances to be at home like they are right now – they’re coming to an end of another homestand – I think that makes a difference for them and lets them get settled. It’s a huge adjustment. To me, it’s probably a disadvantage in that no other team has to do this. At least before when everyone went to the bubble, they were all kind of going through the same unfamiliarity together. Now, everyone else is at home and the Raptors are sort of on their own and trying to make sense of what they’re doing and trying to get comfortable in Tampa. That’s been challenging, but they are getting there. The long homestands help out. As I said, they’re about to go on a two-week road trip again, but I think they are getting there.”

Savage: “For those who have not watched the Raptors as closely this season, what have been some of the strengths and some of the weaknesses of this Toronto team?”

O’Leary: “In terms of strengths, I look at somebody like Fred VanVleet and I am really impressed by the growth that he’s shown on and off the court. His game has evolved. We’re seeing him finish a lot stronger at the rim. He’s shooting better. He has more weapons in his offensive arsenal. Defensively, he’s been amazing. He had four steals (on Friday) night against Sacramento. He’s just so good at everything. There are very few players who you really enjoy watching just getting steals and things like that; Fred’s one of those guys. There have been surprises along the way. Chris Boucher coming off the bench and playing the way he has this season – he’s kind of been a slump the last couple of games – but just overall his presence off the bench. They needed something in losing Serge Ibaka as that sixth man. Chris Boucher is physically a much different player, very tall and slender, doesn’t look like Serge in that sense at all, but has provided some of that three-point touch, that scoring spark off the bench, that shot-blocking ability. He seems to go out and get them in bunches. He’s been fun to watch.

I think Serge kind of ties into the weaknesses as well. They lost Ibaka. They lost Marc Gasol. I think Marc Gasol especially, even if from a skill point he may be on the downside of his career, I think that overall intelligence and that presence on the floor – he’s almost like a point guard because you can put the ball in his hands and have him run the offense for you, and he can see it and play the game in a really intelligent way – I think they miss that. In losing that and you replace him with Aron Baynes. They are two very different players. You can’t expect anyone to be a Marc Gasol. I think they struggled while they tried to find a fit for Baynes. It seems like they’ve found that the last few games after he sat out, I think, two in a row and went through a stretch where he was getting very limited minutes. He’s finding his spot and his fit in that offense. He might have had one of his best games of the year (on Friday) against Sacramento as well. It’s been tough. Defensively, they don’t look exactly the same as they have in years past. They lost two big pieces in Gasol and Ibaka, but they’re starting to find their footing there and get to the point where they can even out their record in the East.”

Savage: “You touched on it with Gasol and Ibaka departures, but how does this Raptors team look different from some of the past teams that the Magic are all too familiar with?”

O’Leary: “I think defensively is one of the big things. Rebounding is another. There are a lot of stretches where they’re giving up a lot of offensive rebounds. On the other side of the ball, they have these stretches where the offense just seems to stop. They just showed a stat during the game broadcast of these prolonged stretches and it hurts them. They can be defending well for that stretch, but if you don’t finish on the offensive end, it hurts them. They’ll go two, three, four, five minutes sometimes without getting those baskets. I think that’s maybe the biggest difference, they don’t have that consistent punch they’ve had for the last four or five years. Again, I think replacing some key personnel, getting new players in there, seeing guys like Fred start to step up and establish his place on that team, I think that’s part of it. It’s just getting a feel for a new group.”