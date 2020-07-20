Orlando Magic Tip Off Scrimmage Schedule Against L.A. Clippers on Wednesday

ORLANDO -- If the NBA setup at Walt Disney World in Orlando is considered a campus, then thus far the Magic have only been measuring up against members of their own class.

That will all change this Wednesday when Orlando tips off its scrimmage schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Florida.

The Magic have been ramping up their preparation for the restart of the 2019-20 regular season as fast and responsible as possible, engaging in 10 practice sessions since being the first team to enter the campus back on July 7. But their matchup with the Clippers will be their first test against a team in another uniform.

Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford plans to use Monday’s off day to meet with team High Performance Director David Tenney to develop a plan for each player and discuss their availability for the upcoming exhibition games.

Sitting at 30-35 and currently holding the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Magic know the importance of using these scrimmage games as a springboard for their remaining eight seeding games and to propel themselves into prime playing form for the postseason.

“We have the chance to get back into the playoffs for the second year in a row, which would be a good accomplishment for us,” Clifford said. “The (team) wants to get playing in a way that we could be a factor once the playoffs begin.”

It’s hard to imagine a better group of talent to use as measuring stick than the three formidable foes Orlando will face in the scrimmages. The Los Angeles Lakers, the aforementioned Clippers and Denver Nuggets rank one, two and three, respectively in the Western Conference.

“It’s going to be fun,” said D.J. Augustin. “We’ve been going at each other the last few weeks and just to go against another team ... I feel like it’s going to be good games for us to get better and continue getting ready for the regular season.”

While the exhibitions will be played like normal games with scores and stats being kept, the initial scrimmage matchups will have 10-minute quarters rather than the usual 12-minute periods in part to avoid overly taxing players, who went more than four months without games.

“It’s going to be fun to play against someone else and get competitive,” Evan Fournier said.

The Magic won eight of their last 12 games before the stoppage and had the league’s No. 1 ranked offense during that stretch.

The quicker they're able to reclaim that form the more likely it becomes that they’ll be able to surpass the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets (30-34) for the seventh seed in the conference.

Orlando has defeated Brooklyn twice this season and a triumph over the Nets in the restart opener would secure the season series for the Magic. That would certainly assist Orlando in improving its seeding and matching up against the Toronto Raptors or Boston Celtics rather than the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who swept the Magic in four meetings this season.

All of Orlando’s exhibition games will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Florida as well as FOX Sports GO. See below for the Magic’s complete scrimmage and seeding schedule:

ORLANDO MAGIC SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK LIVE STREAM July 22 at Clippers 3 PM FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports GO July 25 vs. Lakers 12 PM FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports GO July 27 at Nuggets 7 PM FOX Sports Florida (Tape Delay) FOX Sports GO

ORLANDO MAGIC SEEDING GAME SCHEDULE (“home” games in caps)