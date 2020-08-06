Orlando Magic Teams Up with Michelob ULTRA’s Courtside Sweepstakes to Offer Fans a Chance to Win Virtual Courtside Seats

ORLANDO - With the Orlando Magic bringing fans to Magic games with a variety of fan integration opportunities, the Magic have teamed up with Michelob ULTRA’s Courtside Sweepstakes to offer fans a chance to enter and win a virtual courtside seat at select Magic games.

This opportunity will allow fans to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime experience and be part of a digital crowd that includes other Magic fans, families of the players and coaches and former Magic players also sitting virtually courtside.

The games eligible for this experience include the Tuesday, August 11 game vs. the Brooklyn Nets and the Thursday, August 13 game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans can now enter for their chance to win; the entry periods will close today for the August 11 game and on Monday, August 10 for the August 13 game. All entries can be placed at www.orlandomagic.com/ultracourtsides* and are good for both games—fans whose entry is not selected for the August 11 game will automatically shift over for a chance to win for the August 13 game.

*Michelob Ultra Courtside Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL ABBREVIATED RULES

Michelob Ultra Courtside Sweepstakes operated by Anheuser-Busch, LLC, Orlando Magic, Ltd. and Orlando Events Center Enterprises, LLC. No purchase necessary. Entry Period August 4, 2020 – August 10, 2020. Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of Florida who live within a 150-mile radius of Orlando, Florida, entrant must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited. To enter and for full rules visit orlandomagic.com/ultracourtsides.