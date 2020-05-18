Orlando Magic Teams Up with Budweiser and Drizly for an Innovative Virtual Happy Hour with Magic Legend Rashard Lewis

ORLANDO - As part of the Orlando Magic's Budweiser Legendary Moments campaign, the Magic are teaming up with Budweiser and Drizly for a virtual happy hour featuring Magic legend Rashard Lewis on May 22 starting at 6 p.m. Magic fans will have the opportunity to receive $5 off or free delivery on Anheuser-Busch products delivered to their doorstep in time for the May 22 happy hour when using the discount code, BudMagic5, courtesy of Drizly, online at drizly.com or through the Drizly mobile app. The virtual experience will give fans an opportunity to interact with Lewis over a beer from their home through a host-facilitated Q&A.

"Through an incredible 31-year partnership, the Orlando Magic and Anheuser-Busch have collaborated on innovative ways to keep our fans engaged," said Magic Vice President of Partnership Activation and Corporate Partnerships J.T. McWalters. "Over that time, we have created an unmatched synergy bringing together the best elements of the two entities while sharing that with the Orlando community. This unique collaboration with Drizly provides a perfect way to bring our vision and partnership together while delivering legendary moments for fans of each of our brands."

The Magic and Budweiser continue to work together to provide legendary moments through innovation. It is through that focus the Budweiser Legendary Moments campaign was born. Some highlights of the campaign include an original content series, a Magic Budweiser can announcement, and distinctive activations through the team's app that feature concession ordering and experiences. The animated video content series, Budweiser Legends, features unique and untold Magic stories with former Magic players and executives. The latest episode details the story of Michael Jordan wearing no. 12 in Orlando in 1990. Through the Magic app, fans also have the opportunity for legendary moments at games with the Budweiser Legendary Suite upgrades, $3 draft beers and other unique fan experiences. In addition, the Budweiser Magic-themed beer can announcement through social media featured a party with Magic players and provided a surprise meet and greet opportunity in downtown Orlando earlier this season.

"We are proud to partner with the Orlando Magic on another amazing extension of the Legendary campaign for Budweiser," said Anheuser-Busch Sr. Manager of Experiential Marketing for the Southeast Region Eddy Leal. "Our goal is always to find ways to put the fans first and this is no different. Through the Q&A with Magic legend Rashard Lewis, we are excited at being able to continue to bring new engagement to Magic fans.”

Drizly is the world's largest alcohol marketplace and the best way to shop beer, wine and spirits. With the speed and convenience of on-demand delivery in under 60 minutes, customers can easily browse and order their favorites through the Drizly website or mobile app. By partnering with the best retail stores in over 180 markets in North America, Drizly provides consumers a rich e-commerce experience that offers unrivaled selection, competitive pricing, and personalized recommendations to users of legal drinking age.

The Magic and its partners also continue their ongoing work in the community to help those in need during COVID-19 crisis.

The Orlando Magic's recent community efforts include: