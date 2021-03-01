Orlando Magic Team Up with Track Shack and AdventHealth for the Inaugural 5K and Kids' Run to Benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation

ORLANDO - As part of the Orlando Magic's continuing commitment to health and wellness, the Magic are teaming up with Track Shack to host the Inaugural 5K and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) on Saturday, April 10. Runners, walkers and Magic fans of all ages and abilities are welcome and can participate virtually from anywhere. Anyone interested in participating can visit here to register. Registrants will receive a bib number, custom medal and souvenir shirt.

As part of the virtual experience, Track Shack Events brings new race technology through its Track Shack Timing and Tracking app to provide the ultimate sports fan experience. REAL-TIME REMOTE RACING™ will use participants' cell phone GPS to track their race. This technology will allow all participants to race with others while receiving real-time data and personal stats.

In addition, Track Shack is offering the opportunity to train for the race using the 5k training guide. The 8-week training will allow all participants to go at their own pace, setting them up for success. In addition, training tips and a weekly training schedule can be found on Track Shack's social media platforms.

The Orlando Magic 5K and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth event highlights include:

Finisher medal

Gender specific tank top for adults

Real-Time Remote Racing through the Track Shack tracking and timing app

T-shirt and medal for kids

Orlando Magic Spotify playlist

8-week training guide

Customized finisher certificate

With proceeds from the 5k benefiting the OMYF, Magic fans can stay active and be healthy while helping at-risk kids in Central Florida.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets,

autographed merchandise and grants, impacting an estimated 100,000 youth annually. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the OMYF.

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.