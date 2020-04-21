Orlando Magic Team Up with Locally-Owned and Operated Papa John's to Support Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

- As part of the Orlando Magic's continuing effort to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time, the Magic; its ownership group, the DeVos family; and locally-owned and operated Papa John's in Central Florida have teamed up to aid food insecure children and families by supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The DeVos family, owners of the Magic, will contribute $50,000 and the Magic's longtime partner, Papa John's, will donate 25 percent of each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com to assist Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

"As we all work through this unprecedented moment in history, the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic will continue to be there for our community in this great time of need and compassion," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "We are honored to have an amazing partner like Papa John's who join us in our quest to eliminate hunger in our community. This has been a focus for us over the years, and now more than ever this remains a priority. We will continue to work together to make sure we assist those most vulnerable, and, as always, we know Central Florida will continue to rise to the challenge."

Papa John's continues to assist those most in need during this health crisis. Locally, those efforts have included donating more than 2,000 pizzas, serving more than 10,000 people in the last month, with more to come. In addition, Papa John's has been #DeliveringThanks on behalf of the Central Florida community to all the Hometown Heroes and those needing some support: healthcare and emergency rooms, police and fire departments, schools and grocery/supply teams. They salute and thank them for delivering their best to all Central Florida residents every day. Papa John's has also hired and provided employment for 200+ people locally over the last 30 days to assist with the short-term employment needs in Central Florida.

"In addition to our ongoing donation support and #deliveringthanks to the front lines of Central Florida, we are proud to team up with the Orlando Magic to assist with the needs at home in our community by supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank and their mission," said Papa John's Co Op President of Central Florida Charles Peters. "Supporting families and our community is at the core of all we do."

The needs of the Orlando community are vast, and the Magic look to address one of the most pressing issues, hunger. As the team and its partners join together to help those in need during this time of crisis, fans can assist in these efforts by visiting the Magic's COVID-19 resource site at www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together.

In Central Florida, one in six children face hunger and due to COVID-19 the community faces increased demand for food insecure families. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has already doubled the amount of food leaving its distribution center on a daily basis to stock the shelves at local emergency food pantries across all six counties. Emergency food pantries continue to be the front line in this evolving situation and a convenient way for individuals and families to find the food they need in their neighborhood.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the best way to help feed families in crisis is through monetary donations or by starting a virtual food drive. The funds raised will help purchase additional food resources in a safe and secure way and distribute it to those most affected by these uncertain times.

Families in need of food, can visit the food finder by going to www.feedhopenow.org/need, visitors input their address or zip code and a list of nearby feeding partners is reported, along with a map. Each result provides a location, phone number and the hours of operation.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to the Central Florida community. The Magic, players, coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. The efforts include: