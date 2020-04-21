Orlando Magic Team Up with Locally-Owned and Operated Papa John's to Support Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
Magic owners, the DeVos family, will donate $50,000 to the food bank
ORLANDO - As part of the Orlando Magic's continuing effort to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time, the Magic; its ownership group, the DeVos family; and locally-owned and operated Papa John's in Central Florida have teamed up to aid food insecure children and families by supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The DeVos family, owners of the Magic, will contribute $50,000 and the Magic's longtime partner, Papa John's, will donate 25 percent of each online order they receive from April 21-May 20 when fans apply the promo code MAGICGIVE at PapaJohns.com to assist Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
"As we all work through this unprecedented moment in history, the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic will continue to be there for our community in this great time of need and compassion," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "We are honored to have an amazing partner like Papa John's who join us in our quest to eliminate hunger in our community. This has been a focus for us over the years, and now more than ever this remains a priority. We will continue to work together to make sure we assist those most vulnerable, and, as always, we know Central Florida will continue to rise to the challenge."
Papa John's continues to assist those most in need during this health crisis. Locally, those efforts have included donating more than 2,000 pizzas, serving more than 10,000 people in the last month, with more to come. In addition, Papa John's has been #DeliveringThanks on behalf of the Central Florida community to all the Hometown Heroes and those needing some support: healthcare and emergency rooms, police and fire departments, schools and grocery/supply teams. They salute and thank them for delivering their best to all Central Florida residents every day. Papa John's has also hired and provided employment for 200+ people locally over the last 30 days to assist with the short-term employment needs in Central Florida.
"In addition to our ongoing donation support and #deliveringthanks to the front lines of Central Florida, we are proud to team up with the Orlando Magic to assist with the needs at home in our community by supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank and their mission," said Papa John's Co Op President of Central Florida Charles Peters. "Supporting families and our community is at the core of all we do."
The needs of the Orlando community are vast, and the Magic look to address one of the most pressing issues, hunger. As the team and its partners join together to help those in need during this time of crisis, fans can assist in these efforts by visiting the Magic's COVID-19 resource site at www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together.
In Central Florida, one in six children face hunger and due to COVID-19 the community faces increased demand for food insecure families. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has already doubled the amount of food leaving its distribution center on a daily basis to stock the shelves at local emergency food pantries across all six counties. Emergency food pantries continue to be the front line in this evolving situation and a convenient way for individuals and families to find the food they need in their neighborhood.
According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the best way to help feed families in crisis is through monetary donations or by starting a virtual food drive. The funds raised will help purchase additional food resources in a safe and secure way and distribute it to those most affected by these uncertain times.
Families in need of food, can visit the food finder by going to www.feedhopenow.org/need, visitors input their address or zip code and a list of nearby feeding partners is reported, along with a map. Each result provides a location, phone number and the hours of operation.
The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to the Central Florida community. The Magic, players, coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. The efforts include:
- Magic players and the teams' ownership group, the DeVos family, pledging $2 million towards a compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba also contributed to the fund.
- Magic forward Jonathan Isaac invested in a program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed children under the age of 18. His www.ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue through the pandemic’s duration. His teammate Wes Iwundu also contributed to the cause.
- Magic forward Aaron Gordon provided funding to Orange County Public School's Homeless Student Fund, www.foundationforocps.org, and made a donation to My New Red Shoes in his hometown, the Bay area of California. My New Red Shoes, www.mynewredshoes.org, provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in need.
- Magic guard D.J. Augustin donated to Krewe of Red Beans, www.redbeansparade.com, in his hometown of New Orleans, which offers food to frontline healthcare workers.
- The Magic's NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming, held a virtual fundraiser with its players, local social influencers, Magic center Mo Bamba and Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- Orlando Magic broadcasters are hosting a virtual fundraiser through April 30 to assist food insecure families in Central Florida. The online drive will raise funds for the Christian Service Center and Second Harvest Food Bank. The Magic broadcasters are making donations to the cause as well.
- The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando partnered for the use of the Amway Center to be used as a medical equipment and supply hub.
- Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford donated to the Heart of Florida United Way for their fund to support Central Florida residents whose financial stability is being impacted by the Coronavirus.
- The Magic and its partners have teamed up to launch a COVID-19 resource site, www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together. The site provides information on health and wellness, community causes, fundraisers, entertainment options and the latest Magic news.
- The Magic are joining the National Basketball Association and Fanatics to sell Magic-branded cloth face coverings with all proceeds benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. For mask orders, please visit www.OrlandoMagicShop.com.
- Magic CEO Alex Martins was named to the Orange County (Orlando, Fla.) Economic Recovery Task Force.
NEXT UP: