Social Justice Game Changer: Senator Randolph Bracy

Name: Senator Randolph Bracy

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1/11/2021)

Background: Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Sen. Bracy went on to pursue his bachelor’s degree at the College of William and Mary and his MBA at the University of Central Florida. Sen. Bracy served as a political consultant and school administrator prior to his election to the Florida Legislature in 2012 where he served for four years as the State Representative for House District 45. He was appointed to various committees, including Finance & Tax, Regulatory Affairs, Economic Affairs Committee, and the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

In 2016, he successfully ran for State Senate for the 11th District and became the first African American in the history of the State of Florida to be appointed Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee, with his tenure as chair ending in 2018. Sen. Bracy now serves as Vice Chair on the Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response and is a member of Appropriations; Rules; Transportation; Ethics and Elections; and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice. In addition to serving the community, Sen. Bracy is a small business owner and currently resides in Ocoee, Florida.

“I love Orlando and the Central Florida community,” said Sen. Bracy, who attended Dr. Philips High School, played for the basketball team, and was friends with Magic legends Penny Hardaway and Nick Anderson. “I want to see it reach its best and highest potential.”

Fighting for Equality: Sen. Bracy recently sponsored a bill that helped fund Central Florida’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

As a result, Florida schools, including Bethune-Cookman University, Edward Waters College and Florida Memorial University, will receive over $30 million annually. A major victory considering many private HBCUs are unable to acquire state funding throughout the country.

“I felt like that is a way through education to level the playing field and we appropriated over thirty million dollars to these private HBCUs annually,” Sen. Bracy said. “I think we are preparing a new generation of young African American leaders to go out into the marketplace and make a difference.”

What’s Next: One of the primary focuses for Sen. Bracy is taking a look at police reform.

“When it’s said like that, sometimes people think that I don’t support police,” said Sen. Bracy. “I believe we have many wonderful police officers getting up every day doing the best that they can, and they have a tough job. But I do think we can do things as a state government to recognize the inequalities that have existed, structural inequalities, for decades and really start to address those. We can’t be afraid to do that.”

“I’ve put forth a number of proposals that would just hold police accountable when they do wrong,” he continued. “I think they’re fair measures. I think they’re reasonable. These are the types of things that I would like to see our government, my colleagues, take up these measures and consider them thoughtfully, and pass them.”

Working with the Magic: “I love it. I love what the NBA is doing, and I love what the Orlando Magic is doing in bringing (awareness) to social injustice, but also highlighting people who are doing their best to make a difference,” Sen. Bracy said. “I believe that the Magic have such an awesome platform. The players have influence with young people (and) people in general. Sports has that kind of effect on people. There’s something special about sports.”

“When a team like the Orlando Magic chooses to use their voice to address inequities in our society, I think that is the best way to use the platform that (they) have been given. I couldn’t think of a better way to use it and I’m proud of the Orlando Magic for stepping up and trying to recognize people who are making a difference.”

Conversations with Cliff: Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford has spoken with Sen. Bracy on numerous occasions to discuss recent bills passed in local government and actions being taken in the Central Florida community.

“I was really impressed with Steve Clifford’s passion for learning about what’s really going on in our communities (and) having a passion to address social inequities,” Sen. Bracy said.

Over the course of those conversations, Clifford expressed his willingness for both he and the Magic to assist Sen. Bracy if there are any actions that they can take to be of service in making positive change in the area.

“I was really impressed with his genuine interest in making a difference in these issues, because you don’t always see that,” Sen. Bracy said.

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”