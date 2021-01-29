Social Justice Game Changer: Rachel Allen

Name: Rachel Allen

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1/28/2021)

Background: Rachel Allen is cofounder and director of the Peace and Justice Institute (PJI) at Valencia College. Among her many accomplishments, she’s presented a credible pathway to peace at a high-level forum at the United Nations in 2018 and has been noted as one of the people making a difference in Central Florida by the Orlando Sentinel.

Through her work with PJI, she aims to develop and nurture an inclusive, equitable, and respectful environment on campus and within the Central Florida community - one where conflict leads to growth and transformation.

Each year, PJI offers a robust calendar of events and courses to students, employees and the public. Through its programming, PJI encourages campus conversations about topics including racial justice, hunger in America, sexual identity, the search for happiness, sustainability, nonviolence, economic inequality and poverty.

PJI has worked extensively to promote peace in Central Florida. Since 2015, PJI has served as the facilitator for “Orlando Speaks,” a series of interactive workshops designed to foster citizen engagement and dialogue between Orlando residents, the city of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department.

In July 2018, PJI received a $25,000 grant from the Central Florida Foundation’s Better Together Fund to launch the PJI Academy for Teachers, a weeklong teacher development program for early learning through post-secondary teachers.

The Orlando Sentinel named PJI one of the 101 things to love about Central Florida.

“Being invited to speak at the UN and deliver PJI as a model for a credible pathway to building peace,” Allen said. “Understanding that this isn’t something that is pie in the sky. This is something that’s no longer a soft idea that is just for the idealist, but it’s a practical, measurable goal and outcome that we can move toward. PJI is laying out a framework for us locally (and worldwide).”

Creating a Space for Meaningful Dialogue: One of Allen’s many goals is to develop a positive environment for difficult conversations and where all people and voices can be heard.

In turn, PJI has developed a series of principles to help foster those conversations, which include creating a hospitable and accountable community, practicing asking honest and open questions, suspending judgement, granting the opportunity for individuals to speak their truth, practicing slowing down, and recognizing that all voices have value.

“What I feel very proud of is that these principles are part of the culture at Valencia College, a culture that is capable of big change and big ideas because we have this collaborative capacity to work together and to listen to one another,” Allen said. “The principles facilitate that.”

One of the foundational beliefs of PJI is that studying peace benefits all of us and that it leads to better people and better societies. It provides a new approach and philosophy toward conflict transformation and allows people to make a difference by "being the peace" in their own relationships, their neighborhood, the college campus, and throughout the world.

Working with the Magic: “I’m thrilled with what the Orlando Magic is doing,” Allen said. “(They’re) an example of how we’re going to do this together. Because it’s not going to be just the educators or just the businesses or just any one group, it’s going to be all of us together. We know that sport has captivated the imagination of the American people. This where we go to be entertained and to be thrilled. For the Orlando Magic to make it known, to put it front and center that we care about social justice, we care about equity and leveling the playing field, and creating a community where all can thrive, that’s a game changer.”

Game Changers Program: “I feel so grateful to (Magic Head) coach (Steve Clifford), to (the organization), and to the team, and the leaders at the Orlando Magic for what (they) all are doing,” Allen said. “Because trust me, as an educator at a small institute, the Peace and Justice Institute, we cannot do this work alone. We need (them). We need each other. And we will arrive at our destination of equity among one another and human thriving when we do it together.”

About the Program: As part of the Magic and Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, he created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community.

Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court.

“The purpose is to honor and to celebrate so many of the people in the Orlando community who are fighting for change and who commit their lives to making Orlando a better place,” Clifford said. “It’s just a way to celebrate them, what they stand for, and what they do for our community.”