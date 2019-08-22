Orlando Magic Single-Game Tickets For 2019-20 Season On Sale Now

by Magic PR
Posted: Aug 22, 2019

ORLANDO –Single-game tickets for all home games of the 2019-20 Orlando Magic season will go on sale Thurs., Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. to the general public. The Magic will open the preseason at home on Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Boston and the regular season in the Amway Center tips off at 7 p.m. on Weds., Oct. 23 when the Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tickets will be available for purchase:

  • Online at www.orlandomagic.com
  • At the Amway Center box office (located on Church St.)
  • Via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com
  • Most credit cards accepted at all purchase points

    • The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. Single-game tickets start at $17 with lower level seats starting at $27 (both subject to applicable fees).

    Featured Big Games

    Sunday, Dec. 1
    6:00PM
    Wednesday, Dec. 11
    7:00PM
    Saturday, Feb. 8
    5:00PM
