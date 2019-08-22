Orlando Magic Single-Game Tickets For 2019-20 Season On Sale Now

ORLANDO –Single-game tickets for all home games of the 2019-20 Orlando Magic season will go on sale Thurs., Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. to the general public. The Magic will open the preseason at home on Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Boston and the regular season in the Amway Center tips off at 7 p.m. on Weds., Oct. 23 when the Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tickets will be available for purchase:

Online at www.orlandomagic.com

At the Amway Center box office (located on Church St.)

Via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com

Most credit cards accepted at all purchase points

The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. Single-game tickets start at $17 with lower level seats starting at $27 (both subject to applicable fees).