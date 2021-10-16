Orlando Magic Sign Wendell Carter Jr. to a Contract Extension

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed center Wendell Carter Jr. to a contract extension, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“Even in his relatively short time in the league, Wendell (Carter Jr.) has proven to be a true professional,” said Weltman. “We are very happy that he will continue to build on his promising career here in Orlando.”

Carter Jr. (6’10”, 260, 4/16/99) played in 54 total games (44 starts) last season with both Chicago and Orlando, averaging 11.2 ppg., 8.2 rpg. and 1.9 apg. in 25.5 minpg., while shooting .503 (230-457) from the floor. He ranked 19th in the NBA in rebounding. Carter Jr. appeared in 32 games (25 starts) with the Bulls, averaging 10.9 ppg., 7.8 rpg. and 2.2 apg. in 24.7 minpg. He was acquired by Orlando from Chicago, along with Otto Porter Jr. and two future first round draft picks, in exchange for Al-Farouq Aminu and Nikola Vučević on Mar. 25, 2021. Carter Jr. then played in 22 games (19 starts) with the Magic, averaging 11.7 ppg., 8.8 rpg. and 1.6 apg. in 26.5 minpg. He scored in double figures 32 times (14 times with Orlando) and 20+ points four times (twice with Orlando), including a season-high 23 points on Jan. 8 @ L.A. Lakers. Carter Jr. had 10+ rebounds 16 times (seven times with Orlando), including a career-high 17 rebounds on Jan. 6 @ Sacramento and had 13 double-doubles (six with Orlando).

Originally selected in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by Chicago, Carter Jr. has appeared in 141 career NBA regular season games (131 starts) with Chicago and Orlando, averaging 11.0 ppg., 8.2 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 26.5 minpg., while shooting .506 (593-1,171) from the floor. He was named to the U.S. Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars, but did not play due to injury.

Carter Jr. played and started in 37 games during his only collegiate season (2017-18) at Duke University, averaging 13.5 ppg., 9.1 rpg., 2.0 apg. and 2.05 blkpg. in 26.9 minpg., while shooting .561 (179-319) from the floor. He finished second all-time among Duke freshmen in rebounds (335), blocked shots (76) and double-doubles (16). Carter Jr. was a Second Team All-ACC selection and a unanimous pick to the ACC All-Freshman Team.