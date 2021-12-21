Orlando Magic Sign Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to 10-Day Contracts

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Tim Frazier and free agent forward Freddie Gillespie to 10-day contracts, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed. Both players were signed via hardship exceptions by the NBA. Orlando currently has five players (Mo Bamba, Ignas Brazdeikis, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Moritz Wagner) placed in the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Frazier (6’1”, 170, 11/1/90) played in five games last season (2020-21) with Memphis, averaging 1.6 ppg., 3.2 apg. and 1.6 rpg. in 12.4 minpg.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Frazier has played in 277 career NBA regular season games (81 starts) with Philadelphia, Portland, New Orleans, Washington, Milwaukee, Detroit and Memphis, averaging 5.0 ppg., 4.0 apg. and 2.3 rpg. in 17.6 minpg. He has also appeared in 49 career NBA G League regular season games (47 starts), all with Maine, averaging 15.9 ppg., 9.5 apg., 7.4 rpg. and 1.61 stlpg. in 34.7 minpg., while shooting .370 (51-138) from three-point range and .803 (191-238) from the free throw line. Frazier was named the 2014-15 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and NBA G League Rookie of the Year.

Frazier played in 135 career games (113 starts) at Penn State University from 2009-14, averaging 11.4 ppg., 4.7 apg., 3.9 rpg. and 1.45 stlpg. in 30.6 minpg. He finished his collegiate career as the Nittany Lions’ all-time leader in assists with 641. Frazier was named to both the All-Big Ten First Team in Big Ten All-Defensive Team in 2011-12, while leading the conference in assists during both the 2011-12 and 2013-14 campaigns.

Frazier will wear #8 with the Orlando Magic.

Gillespie (6’9”, 245, 6/14/97) has played in all 12 games (11 starts) this season with Memphis of the NBA G League, averaging 11.4 ppg., 12.2 rpg., 1.0 apg., 2.75 blkpg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 33.2 minpg. At the time of his signing, he leads the team in rebounding (T-2nd in NBA G League) and leads the entire NBA G League in blocked shots.

Last season, Gillespie played in 20 games (two starts) during his rookie campaign with Toronto, averaging 5.6 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 19.6 minpg., while shooting .524 (44-84) from the floor. He has also appeared in 27 career NBA G League regular season games (26 starts), all with Memphis, averaging 10.9 ppg., 11.3 rpg., 1.4 apg., 2.48 blkpg. and 1.22 stlpg. in 30.2 minpg., while shooting .563 (130-231) from the floor.

Gillespie played in 56 career games (41 starts) during two seasons (2018-20) at Baylor University, averaging 7.6 ppg., 6.9 rpg. and 1.68 blkpg. in 23.7 minpg., while shooting .582 (171-294) from the field. He was named Big 12 Most Improved Player in 2019-20, as well as earning All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors. Gillespie began his collegiate career at Carleton College, a NCAA Division III school located in Northfield, Minnesota.

Gillespie will wear #44 with the Orlando Magic.