Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Center Moritz Wagner

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Moritz Wagner (MORE-rhetz VOG-ner) for the remainder of the regular season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. In addition, forward Robert Franks has been released from his 10-day contract.

Wagner (6’11”, 245, 4/26/97) played in 34 games this season (14 starts) with both Washington and Boston, averaging 5.6 ppg., 2.7 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 12.8 minpg. He appeared in 25 games (13 starts) with the Wizards, averaging 7.1 ppg., 2.9 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 15.0 minpg. Wagner was traded to Boston as part of a three-team deal on Mar. 25. He played in nine games (one start) with the Celtics, averaging 1.2 ppg. and 2.1 rpg. in 6.8 minpg. Wagner was waived by Boston on Apr. 16.

Originally selected in the first round (25th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by the L.A. Lakers, Wagner has played in 122 career NBA regular season games (24 starts) with the Lakers, Washington and Boston, averaging 6.5 ppg., 3.2 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 14.1 minpg.

Wagner played in 107 career games (77 starts) during three seasons at the University of Michigan (2015-18), averaging 10.4 ppg. and 4.5 rpg. in 21.0 minpg. As a junior (2017-18), he played and started in 39 games, averaging 14.6 ppg. and 7.1 rpg. in 27.6 minpg., while shooting .528 (216-409) from the floor and .394 (63-160) from three-point range. Wagner was named to the 2017-18 All-Big Ten Second Team and was later named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2018 Big Ten Tournament, leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship. He also earned 2018 NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team honors and the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, helping Michigan reach the NCAA Championship game.

Wagner will wear #21 with the Orlando Magic.

Franks (6’7”, 255, 12/18/96) played in seven games with the Magic, averaging 6.1 ppg. and 2.0 rpg in 14.4 minpg. He originally signed a 10-day contract with Orlando on Apr. 12, then a second 10-day contract on Apr. 22.