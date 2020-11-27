Orlando Magic Sign Five

MAGIC SIGN FREE AGENT JORDAN BONE TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Orlando, FL -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Jordan Bone to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Originally selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by New Orleans, Bone (6’3”, 185, 11/5/97) played in 10 games last season during his rookie campaign with Detroit, averaging 1.2 ppg. in 5.3 minpg. He also played in 31 games (30 starts) with Grand Rapids of the NBA G League, averaging 17.5 ppg., 7.1 apg. and 3.3 rpg. in 31.8 minpg., while shooting .381 (77-202) from three-point range. Bone ranked seventh in the NBA G League in assists.

Bone played in 95 career games (87 starts) during three seasons at the University of Tennessee (2016-19), averaging 9.7 ppg., 4.3 apg. and 2.4 rpg. in 26.1 minpg., while shooting .817 (152-186) from the free throw line. As a junior (2018-19), he played and started in 37 games, averaging 13.5 ppg., 5.8 apg. and 3.2 rpg. in 32.9 minpg. Bone was named to the All-SEC Second Team by Associated Press and the league’s coaches. He was one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. Bone led the SEC in assists-to-turnover ratio (2.91, 215/74) and was second in the conference in assists. He finished with a career assists-to-turnover ratio of 2.70 (405/150), which is the best in school history.

Bone will wear #23 with the Orlando Magic.

MAGIC SIGN FREE AGENT KARIM MANÉ TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Karim Mané (Kareem mah-NAY) to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Mané (6’5”, 185, 5/16/00) played in 12 games last season with Vanier College in Quebec, Canada, averaging 15.9 ppg., 7.9 rpg., 5.4 apg. and 2.1 stlpg. in 29.3 minpg. He led the RSEQ (Quebec Student Sport Federation) in assists and guided Vanier to a RESQ championship for the second straight season.

Mané played in 43 career games during three seasons (2017-20) with Vanier College, averaging 12.8 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 3.2 apg. and 1.8 stlpg. in 23.7 minpg. He was a two-time Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association All-Canadian Team and two-time All-RSEQ First Team selection (2018-19, 2019-20). Mané was named RSEQ Player of the Year in 2018-19 and was also a member of Team Canada at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

Mané will wear #4 with the Orlando Magic.

MAGIC SIGN FREE AGENT DEVIN CANNADY

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Devin Cannady, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Cannady (6’2”, 183, 5/21/96) played in 40 games last season (30 starts) with Long Island of the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 1.15 stlpg. in 31.0 minpg., while shooting .914 (53-58) from the free throw line.

Cannady played in 104 career games (67 starts) during four seasons at Princeton University (2015-19), averaging 14.6 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 1.6 apg. and 1.09 stlpg. in 31.1 minpg., while shooting .403 (268-665) from three-point range and a school-record .896 (285-318) from the free throw line. He was named Second Team All-Ivy League as a junior in 2017-18 and Honorable Mention All-Ivy League as a sophomore in 2016-17.

Cannady will wear #30 with the Orlando Magic.

MAGIC SIGN FREE AGENT ROBERT FRANKS

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Robert Franks, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Franks (6’7”, 255, 12/18/96) played in 36 games last season for both the Greensboro Swarm and Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, averaging 17.3 ppg. and 6.4 rpg. in 32.2 minpg.

Franks played in 110 career games (56 starts) during four seasons at Washington State, averaging 12.2 ppg. and 4.7 rpg. in 23.7 minpg. As a senior in 2018-19, he averaged 21.6 ppg. and 7.2 rpg., while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from three-point range and 84.8 percent from the free throw line en route to Pac-12 First Team All-Conference honors.

Undrafted, Franks originally signed a two-way contract with Charlotte and their NBA G League affiliate Greensboro before being acquired by Stockton, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.

Franks will wear #22 with the Orlando Magic.

MAGIC SIGN FREE AGENT JON TESKE

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Jon Teske (tess-key), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Teske (7’1”, 265, 5/4/97) played and started in 31 games last season as a senior at the University of Michigan, averaging 11.6 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 1.1 apg., 1.84 blkpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 27.8 minpg. He was the only member of the Wolverines to start in all 31 games.

Teske played in 129 career games (70 starts) during four seasons at the University of Michigan (2016-20), averaging 6.6 ppg., 4.8 rpg. and 1.28 stlpg. in 19.1 minpg., while shooting .501 (330-659) from the floor. He finished his collegiate career at Michigan tied as the school’s all-time winningest player (108, tied with classmate Zavier Simpson) and fifth on the school’s all-time list in blocked shots (165). Teske did not miss a game during his final three seasons, appearing in 109 consecutive outings. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a junior in 2018-19.

Teske will wear #15 with the Orlando Magic.