Orlando Magic Sign Ignas Brazdeikis for Remainder of Season

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed forward Ignas Brazdeikis (IG-nuss bruzz-DAY-kiss) for the remainder of the season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Brazdeikis (6’6”, 221, 1/8/99) was originally signed to a 10-day contract by Orlando on May 2. He has played in five games with the Magic, averaging 10.0 ppg., 4.6 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 28.3 minpg. Brazdeikis has appeared in 10 total games this season with New York, Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 5.2 ppg., 2.7 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 15.7 minpg. He played in four games with the Knicks, before being traded to Philadelphia as part of a three-team deal on Mar. 25. Brazdeikis appeared in one game with the Sixers, before being waived on Apr. 8.

Originally selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Sacramento, Brazdeikis has played in 19 career NBA regular season games with New York, Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 3.6 ppg. and 1.7 rpg. in 11.1 minpg.

Brazdeikis played and started in 37 games during his only season at the University of Michigan (2018-19), averaging 14.8 ppg. and 5.4 rpg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .392 (56-143) from three-point range. He led the Wolverines in scoring. Brazdeikis was named the 2018-19 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten Tournament Team. He was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press.

Brazdeikis wears #17 with the Orlando Magic.