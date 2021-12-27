Orlando Magic Sign Gravett and Schofield to Second 10-Day Contracts

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have signed guard Hassani Gravett (GRAV-it) and forward Admiral Schofield to second 10-day contracts, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed. Both were originally signed to 10-day contracts via hardship exceptions by the NBA on December 17. Orlando has four players (Mo Bamba, Mychal Mulder, Chuma Okeke and Terrence Ross) currently out due to league Health and Safety Protocols.

Gravett (#12, 6’2”, 190, 7/16/96) has played in five games (two starts) with Orlando, averaging 7.6 ppg., 3.4 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 24.8 minpg. He has also played and started 12 games this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 1.83 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg.

Gravett signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 8, 2021 and played in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 5.0 ppg. and 1.3 rpg. in 10.2 minpg., before being waived on Oct. 16. He appeared in 12 games during the 2020-21 campaign with MZT Skopje of the Macedonian League, averaging 12.4 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.1 apg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 25.4 minpg. Gravett helped MZT Skopje win the 2020-21 Macedonian League championship and the 2021 North Macedonian Basketball Cup.

Gravett has appeared in 54 career NBA G League regular season games (40 starts), all with Lakeland, averaging 12.1 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 3.7 apg. and 1.20 stlpg. in 31.6 minpg., while shooting .364 (95-261) from three-point range.

Gravett played in 97 career games (30 starts) during three seasons (2016-19) at the University of South Carolina, averaging 7.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 23.8 minpg. During the 2018-19 season, he played in 32 games (five starts), averaging 11.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .399 (65-163) from three-point range and was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Schofield (#25, 6’5”, 240, 3/30/97) has played in five games (one start) with Orlando, averaging 5.8 ppg., 2.6 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 17.2 minpg. He has also played in 12 games (10 starts) this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 ppg., 7.2 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 33.0 minpg.

Schofield signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 21, 2021. He played in two preseason games with the Magic, averaging 1.5 ppg. in 5.8 minpg., before being waived on Oct. 16. Schofield played in 14 games (11 starts) during the 2020-21 campaign with Greensboro of the NBA G League, averaging 10.1 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.1 apg. in 26.2 minpg.

Originally selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Schofield has played in 33 career NBA regular season games (two starts) with Washington, averaging 3.0 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 11.2 minpg. He has also appeared in 59 career NBA G League regular season games (54 starts) with Capital City, Greensboro and Lakeland, averaging 14.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 30.2 minpg.

Schofield played in 132 career games (94 starts) during four seasons at the University of Tennessee (2015-19), averaging 11.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 24.9 minpg., while shooting .387 (184-476) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 37 games, averaging 16.5 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 31.7 minpg., while shooting .418 (74-177) from three-point range. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the conference coaches, earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors and was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press. As a junior (2017-18), Schofield was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the conference coaches and earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors.