Orlando Magic Sign Ford, Gravett, Johnson and Schofield to 10-Day Contracts

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Aleem Ford, free agent guard Hassani Gravett (GRAV-it), free agent guard/forward B.J. Johnson and free agent forward Admiral Schofield to 10-day contracts, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed. The four players were signed via hardship exceptions by the NBA. Orlando has five players (Mo Bamba, Ignas Brazdeikis, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Moritz Wagner) ruled out tonight vs. Miami due to league Health and Safety Protocols.

Ford (6’8”, 220, 12/22/97) has played in 12 games (seven starts) this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 9.6 ppg., 4.4 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 28.1 minpg. Undrafted by an NBA franchise, he played in 126 career games (82 starts) during four seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2017-21), averaging 6.5 ppg. and 3.3 rpg. in 22.5 minpg.

Ford will wear #11 with the Orlando Magic.

Gravett (6’2”, 190, 7/16/96) has played and started all 12 games this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 2.8 apg. and 1.83 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg.

Gravett signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 8, 2021 and played in three preseason games with the Magic, averaging 5.0 ppg. and 1.3 rpg. in 10.2 minpg., before being waived on Oct. 16. He appeared in 12 games during the 2020-21 campaign with MZT Skopje of the Macedonian League, averaging 12.4 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 3.1 apg. and 1.17 stlpg. in 25.4 minpg. Gravett helped MZT Skopje win the 2020-21 Macedonian League championship and the 2021 North Macedonian Basketball Cup.

Gravett has appeared in 54 career NBA G League regular season games (40 starts), all with Lakeland, averaging 12.1 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 3.7 apg. and 1.20 stlpg. in 31.6 minpg., while shooting .364 (95-261) from three-point range.

Gravett played in 97 career games (30 starts) during three seasons (2016-19) at the University of South Carolina, averaging 7.2 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 23.8 minpg. During the 2018-19 season, he played in 32 games (five starts), averaging 11.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 29.6 minpg., while shooting .399 (65-163) from three-point range and was named SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

Gravett will wear #12 with the Orlando Magic.

Johnson (6’7”, 200, 12/21/95) has played and started in 10 games this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 24.7 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 1.3 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 34.5 minpg. He currently leads Lakeland in both scoring and rebounding.

Johnson signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 8, 2021, but did not appear in any preseason action with the Magic, before being waived on Oct. 16. He played and started in 14 games in 2020-21 with Long Island of the NBA G League, averaging 18.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 1.6 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 31.1 minpg. Johnson also appeared in 11 games last season with Brisbane of the National Basketball League in Australia, averaging 10.0 ppg. and 3.7 rpg. in 21.5 minpg.

Johnson has played in 17 career NBA games with Atlanta, Sacramento and Orlando, averaging 3.1 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 7.8 minpg. He played in 10 games with the Magic during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 3.0 ppg., and 1.5 rpg. in 8.3 minpg. Johnson has also appeared in 91 career NBA G League regular season games (84 starts) with Lakeland and Long Island, averaging 19.2 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 1.5 apg. and 1.49 stlpg. in 32.4 minpg., while shooting .402 (187-465) from three-point range and .821 (247-301) from the free throw line.

Johnson appeared in 56 career games (55 starts) in two seasons (2016-18) with La Salle University, averaging 19.1 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.21 stlpg. in 33.8 minpg. During his senior campaign with the Explorers (2017-18), he played and started in 27 games, averaging 20.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg. and 1.30 stlpg. in 35.2 minpg., while shooting .869 (126-145) from the free throw line. Johnson was named Second Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference in 2017-18. He also played in 35 career games during two seasons (2013-15) at Syracuse University, averaging 3.4 ppg. and 2.5 rpg. in 12.0 minpg.

Johnson will wear #24 with the Orlando Magic.

Schofield (6’5”, 240, 3/30/97) has played in all 12 games (10 starts) this season with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 ppg., 7.2 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 33.0 minpg.

Schofield signed as a free agent with Orlando on Sep. 21, 2021. He played in two preseason games with the Magic, averaging 1.5 ppg. in 5.8 minpg., before being waived on Oct. 16. Schofield played in 14 games (11 starts) during the 2020-21 campaign with Greensboro of the NBA G League, averaging 10.1 ppg., 5.7 rpg. and 2.1 apg. in 26.2 minpg.

Originally selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Schofield has played in 33 career NBA regular season games (two starts) with Washington, averaging 3.0 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 11.2 minpg. He has also appeared in 59 career NBA G League regular season games (54 starts) with Capital City, Greensboro and Lakeland, averaging 14.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 30.2 minpg.

Schofield played in 132 career games (94 starts) during four seasons at the University of Tennessee (2015-19), averaging 11.9 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 24.9 minpg., while shooting .387 (184-476) from three-point range. As a senior (2018-19), he played and started in 37 games, averaging 16.5 ppg., 6.1 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 31.7 minpg., while shooting .418 (74-177) from three-point range. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the conference coaches, earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors and was also an honorable mention All-American by Associated Press. As a junior (2017-18), Schofield was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the conference coaches and earned All-SEC Tournament Team honors.

Schofield will wear #25 with the Orlando Magic.