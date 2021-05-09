Orlando Magic Sign Donta Hall for Remainder of Season

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent forward Donta Hall (DON-tay) for the remainder of the regular season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. The Magic was granted a hardship exception by the NBA in order to add Hall.

Hall (6’10”, 232, 8/7/97) played in eight games this season with the Magic, averaging 3.1 ppg. and 4.4 rpg. in 11.5 minpg. He originally signed a 10-day contract with Orlando on Apr. 13, then a second 10-day contract on Apr. 23, before being released from that contract on May 2.

Hall also played in 12 games this season (11 starts) with both Ignite and Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, averaging 10.2 ppg., 8.3 rpg., 1.5 apg. and 2.08 blkpg. in 24.8 minpg., while shooting .625 (50-80) from the floor.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Hall appeared in nine combined games with both Detroit and Brooklyn, averaging 4.3 ppg. and 4.2 rpg. in 14.8 minpg. He played in four games with the Pistons, averaging 1.5 ppg. and 3.8 rpg. in 12.0 minpg. Later in the season, Hall played five games with the Nets, averaging 6.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 17.0 minpg. He also appeared in 38 games (37 starts) with Grand Rapids of the NBA G League, averaging 15.4 ppg., 10.6 rpg., 1.0 apg., 1.45 blkpg. and 1.03 stlpg. in 28.6 minpg., while shooting .669 (230-344) from the floor. Hall was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team in 2019-20.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Hall played in 135 career games (85 starts) during four seasons at the University of Alabama, averaging 7.5 ppg., 6.3 rpg. and 1.69 blkpg. in 20.8 minpg., while shooting .661 (400-605) from the floor. He was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team as both a junior (2017-18) and a senior (2018-19).

Hall will wear #45 with the Orlando Magic.