Orlando Magic Sign Rookie Cole Anthony

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed rookie guard Cole Anthony, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. Anthony was selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Anthony (6’3”, 190, 5/15/00) played in 22 games (20 starts) last season as a freshman at The University of North Carolina, averaging 18.5 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 4.0 apg. and 1.32 stlpg. in 34.9 minpg. He led the Tar Heels in scoring and had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history. Anthony was named Third Team All-ACC and to the All-ACC Freshman Team. He scored 20+ points nine times, including a career-high 34 points during his collegiate debut on Nov. 6, 2019 vs. Notre Dame. The 34 points was the most-ever by a UNC and ACC freshman.

As a high school senior (2018-19), Anthony was named 2019 USA Today First Team All-America and the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. He was the Most Valuable Player of both the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game and the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic. Anthony was also a member of the U18 USA National Team, earned All-Tournament honors at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championships and led Team USA in scoring at the 2019 Nike Hoops Summit. He is the son of Crystal McCrary and 11-year NBA veteran Greg Anthony.

Anthony will wear #50 with the Orlando Magic.