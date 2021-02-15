Orlando Magic Sign Free Agent Chasson Randle to Two-Way Contract

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Chasson Randle (CHASE-in) to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed. In addition, the Magic have waived guard Frank Mason III.

Randle (6’2”, 185, 2/5/93) appeared in two games this season with Oklahoma City of the NBA G League, averaging 20.0 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 2.0 apg. in 26.3 minpg. Last season, he played in three games with Golden State, averaging 1.7 ppg. and 1.7 apg. in 13.3 minpg. Randle also appeared in 23 games last season with Tianjin of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 24.9 ppg., 4.1 apg. and 3.4 rpg. in 32.6 minpg.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise in 2015, Randle has played in 78 career NBA regular season games (two starts) with Philadelphia, New York, Washington and Golden State, averaging 5.3 ppg., 1.7 apg. and 1.2 rpg. in 13.9 minpg. He has also appeared and started in 31 career NBA G League regular season games with Delaware, Westchester, Capital City and Oklahoma City, averaging 21.3 ppg., 3.8 apg., 3.7 rpg. and 1.21 stlpg. in 32.7 minpg. Randle has also played professionally in the Czech Republic, Spain and China.

Randle played in 144 career games (142 starts) during four seasons at Stanford University (2011-15), averaging 16.5 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 2.5 apg. and 1.16 stlpg. in 33.3 minpg. He was named to the All-Pac 12 First Team after both his junior (2013-14) and senior (2014-15) seasons. Randle finished his collegiate career as Stanford’s all-time leading scorer with 2,375 career points, as well as the Cardinal’s all-time leader in games played, minutes played (4,791) and three-point field goals (304).

Randle will wear #25 with the Orlando Magic.

Mason (5’11”, 190, 4/3/94) played in four games (one start) this season with Orlando, averaging 6.3 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 3.0 apg. in 19.8 minpg. He was originally signed by the Magic to a two-way contract on Feb. 3, 2021.