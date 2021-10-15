Orlando Magic Sign B.J. Johnson

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard-forward B.J. Johnson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Johnson (6’7”, 200, 12/21/95) played and started in 14 games last season with Long Island of the NBA G League, averaging 18.4 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 1.6 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 31.1 minpg. He also appeared in 11 games with Brisbane of the National Basketball League in Australia, averaging 10.0 ppg. and 3.7 rpg. in 21.5 minpg.

Johnson has played in 17 career NBA games with Atlanta, Sacramento and Orlando, averaging 3.1 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 7.8 minpg. He played in 10 games with the Magic during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 3.0 ppg., and 1.5 rpg. in 8.3 minpg. Johnson has also appeared in 81 career NBA G League games (74 starts) with Lakeland and Long Island, averaging 18.5 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 1.6 apg. and 1.53 stlpg. in 32.1 minpg., while shooting .411 (166-404) from three-point range and .821 (215-262) from the free throw line.

Johnson appeared in 56 career games (55 starts) in two seasons (2016-18) with La Salle University, averaging 19.1 ppg., 7.3 rpg. and 1.21 stlpg. in 33.8 minpg. During his senior campaign with the Explorers (2017-18), he played and started in 27 games, averaging 20.8 ppg., 8.3 rpg. and 1.30 stlpg. in 35.2 minpg., while shooting .869 (126-145) from the free throw line. Johnson was named Second Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference in 2017-18. He also played in 35 career games during two seasons (2013-15) at Syracuse University, averaging 3.4 ppg. and 2.5 rpg. in 12.0 minpg.

Johnson will wear #24 with the Orlando Magic.

In addition, the Magic have also waived guard Devin Cannady. He was signed as a free agent by Orlando on October 12 and did not play in any preseason action.