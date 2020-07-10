FOX Sports Florida Adds Orlando Magic Scrimmages to NBA Restart Broadcast Schedule

ORLANDO - Basketball fans desperate for live sports back on television – particularly, fans of the Orlando Magic – there’s good news on the horizon: Not only will the Magic’s eight ``seeding games’’ be televised, but Fox Sports Florida will also be carrying the team’s three exhibition games against some high-level competition.

Fox Sports Florida, the television home of the Magic, announced on Friday that they will televise and live stream the Magic’s exhibition games against the Los Angeles Clippers (July 22, 3 p.m.), Los Angeles Lakers (July 25, noon) and the Denver Nuggets (July 27, 7 p.m.) from Disney’s Wide World of Sports in the coming weeks. The scrimmages between the Clippers and Lakers will be shown live, while the one against the Nuggets will be shown on tape delay due to scheduling conflicts.

Those three exhibition games were scheduled by the NBA to help teams get back in shape and back in rhythm following a four-month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NBA teams, who are being fully sequestered at nearby Disney World, will restart the regular season on July 30 and begin the playoffs on Aug. 17. All games will be played without fans in the stands – a rule put in place by the NBA in an attempt to keep players, coaches, referees and staffers safe from any potential outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

The Magic, 30-35 and eighth in the East at the time of the NBA stoppage back on March 11, restart their regular season on July 31 when they face the Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m. at The Field House at Disney.

The Nets, who figure to be without at least six key players because of injury and/or illness, currently sit in the seventh seed and just a half-game ahead of the Magic. Orlando is already 2-0 this season against the Nets, winning once in Brooklyn and once in Orlando. A Magic victory over the Nets on July 31 would clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker for the Magic. Last season, the Magic and Nets both finished 42-40, but Brooklyn earned the East’s sixth seed by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Orlando’s first ``seeding game’’ against Brooklyn will be televised by Fox Sports Florida. So, too, will be the games against the Kings (Aug. 2, 6 p.m.), Pacers (Aug. 4, 6 p.m.), Raptors (Aug. 5, 8 p.m.), 76ers (Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m.), Celtics (Aug. 9, 5 p.m.), Nets (Aug. 11, 1 p.m.) and Pelicans (Aug. 13, TBA).

The Aug. 7 game between Orlando and Philadelphia will also be televised by TNT. The Magic are 2-0 this season against the 76ers, winning both games at the Amway Center.

The Magic’s three exhibition games will be against three top teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers, featuring superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and former Magic star center Dwight Howard, lead the Western Conference with a 49-14 record. Orlando shocked the Lakers in Los Angeles in January in one of its most stirring victories of the season.

The Clippers, featuring two-time champion Kawhi Leonard, sit at No. 2 in the West at 44-20. The Nuggets, who hope to get superstar center Nikola Jokic back following a positive test for the coronavirus, are third in the West at 43-22.

ORLANDO MAGIC SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK LIVE STREAM July 22 at Clippers 3 PM FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports GO July 25 vs. Lakers 12 PM FOX Sports Florida FOX Sports GO July 27 at Nuggets 7 PM FOX Sports Florida (Tape Delay) FOX Sports GO

2019-20 ORLANDO MAGIC SEEDING GAME SCHEDULE (“home” games in caps)

DATE OPPONENT TIME WWOS LOCATION TV July 31 @Brooklyn 2:30 PM The Field House FOX Sports Florida Aug. 2 SACRAMENTO 6 PM The Field House FOX Sports Florida/NBA TV Aug. 4 @Indiana 6 PM Visa Athletic Center FOX Sports Florida Aug. 5 TORONTO 8 PM Visa Athletic Center FOX Sports Florida Aug. 7 @Philadelphia 6:30 PM The Field House FOX Sports Florida/TNT Aug. 9 @Boston 5 PM The Arena FOX Sports Florida Aug. 11 BROOKLYN 1 PM The Arena FOX Sports Florida Aug. 13 NEW ORLEANS TBD TBD FOX Sports Florida

