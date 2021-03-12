Orlando Magic at San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Each season, NBA teams are forced to face adversity. Injuries, difficult schedules, back-to-backs, and lineup adjustments are all part of the game.

Unfortunately for the Orlando Magic, they’ve been dealt more than a fair share of those challenges.

Dealt the second most difficult second-half schedule in the entire NBA, the Orlando Magic were well aware of the test that awaited them over the final months of the season. However, a challenging road-and-road, back-to-back contest against two formidable foes right after the All-Star break while also adjusting to an overwhelming number of injuries did not necessarily have to be part of the equation.

Still, that’s the task at hand for Orlando on Friday. One night after falling short in the fourth quarter to the reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, the Magic (13-24) fly halfway across the country to take on the San Antonio Spurs (18-15) at 9 p.m. ET.

“San Antonio is playing great basketball, but at the end of the day, we can’t look at it as the strength of our schedule; every night in the NBA is tough,” said Magic shooting guard Dwayne Bacon, who’s coming off a season-high 21-point performance. “Every night a team is going to come out to play, but any given night, anybody can be beat.”

Orlando battled with Miami for three quarters on Thursday and felt it was in good position to win the contest. However, for a squad that normally prides itself on taking care of the basketball, the Magic committed 14 turnovers with four of them coming in the fourth quarter. That area will be of the upmost importance if Orlando hopes to snap a six-game losing skid when it clashes with San Antonio.

“They’re a very good team; they’ve been playing well this year,” Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic said. “Obviously, they’re very well coached and you know what to expect when you play against them. I think we’re usually pretty good at responding after a tough loss on a back-to-back. Hopefully, we can have that same response (on Friday) and see how it goes.”

INJURY UPDATE: It certainly seems that any time the Magic get one player back, they lose another. That was once again the case on Thursday. Just as Aaron Gordon made his return from a 15-game absence, the team lost Terrence Ross (sore left knee) for the matchup. Ross’ injury left Orlando with just one healthy shooting guard in its lineup, once again forcing the Magic to play certain players extended minutes and others out of position.

Unfortunately for Orlando, both players will be out against San Antonio as the team eases Gordon back into action.

Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), James Ennis III (sore left calf), Evan Fournier (strained left groin), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) will also be out for the matchup, while Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is not available.

For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge (not with team) and DeMar DeRozan (personal reasons) are out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a legitimate starting NBA player. He’s good. He’s going to have to find his rhythm, but he makes a big difference in our team.” – Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford on Gordon, who scored nine points in 14 minutes of action on Thursday.

KEY STAT: Over the course of his nine-season tenure with the Magic, Vucevic has made continuous strides in his game. Yet, while making those adjustments, he’s also been the model of consistency and been an extremely effective player over the course of his Orlando career.

After notching 24 points and 17 rebounds against the Heat and recording his 25th double-double of the season, Vucevic has now tallied at least 25 double-doubles for nine straight seasons (2012-13 to present), the longest active streak in the NBA.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by special guest, beat writer Matthew Tynan, who’s covered the team for the past 10 seasons. He was generous enough to take the time to answer a few questions about the Spurs.

Savage: “For Magic fans who haven’t had the chance to watch this Spurs closely this season, how different are they stylistically from the teams we’ve been accustomed to over the last two decades?”

Tynan: “It’s different now. This is a much different team. This is one of the youngest teams in the league now. If you watched the Spurs over the last two decades, they’ve typically been one of the older teams in the league. This is a new looking Spurs team. They’re young, they’re athletic, (Head Coach Gregg Popovich) has often talked about this being the most athletic team he’s ever coached. And that’s also a new thing in San Antonio. Even with the big three, there wasn’t much of that NBA athleticism, high-flying stuff that people think about when they think about this league. Now, the Spurs have that. They’re young, they’re fast, they’re ok from the outside, their style has become a little bit more oriented to the three-point line, they’re spread out, and especially now, with LaMarcus Aldridge on the trade block essentially and not with the team, they are a very up-tempo, perimeter-oriented team. This is really not the same type of Spurs team that people have grown accustomed to, as you mentioned, over the last two decades. Different look, (but) they’re a lot of fun to watch. One of the running jokes has been that Spurs are boring to watch. Well, that’s not really the case anymore. I kind of get where they’re coming from. I know Spurs fans loved watching the Spurs play. But I can see why other fans wouldn’t really enjoy the slower tempos and sort of methodical play that they would play basketball, outside of the flare of Manu Ginobili, and the quickness of Tony Parker. Now, they’re a much different looking team than what people have grown accustomed to.”

Savage: “How have the Spurs handled and adjusted to the LaMarcus Aldridge situation?”

Tynan: “We kind of saw, I guess you could call it a preview to this, last season when it was bubble-ball in the NBA because LaMarcus Aldridge had surgery on his shoulder, so he did not play in the bubble. You got a little bit of a preview of what is was going to look like. It was a lot different. I already mentioned the fast pace and the high-tempo style, a much looser offensive scheme. They still had their scheme and their game plan, they set plays and everything, but it was much more free-flowing offense. And really without him in the lineup it becomes even more free flowing. That’ not a slight against Aldridge. He was a rock for the Spurs during his entire tenure, but they do look different. They tried to incorporate him into the lineup again to start this season, but it just wasn’t really feeling right. It really hasn’t felt right to start this season. Aldridge was not himself, he was dealing with a few injuries this season, so that didn’t help. But he was really having a down year. He didn’t really seem to fit all that well. A few weeks ago, he was replaced in the starting lineup with Jakob Poeltl. They play a lot smaller now, so they wanted to get a little bit more size and defense and rebounding. No slight against Aldridge, he was a very good rebounder and solid defender – a better defender than a lot of people realize – but Poeltl is much more of a rim protector down low. So, they tried to make that switch. Aldridge seemed to handle it well. He went along with it, he was professional, he was a really good teammate from all accounts. The Spurs and Popovich were effusive in their praise for Aldridge. It doesn’t seem like there was any toxicity or any ugly situation going on there. I think that this was really about that the Spurs are getting younger, they’re changing their style, Aldridge wasn’t a great fit for that style, and ultimately, I think that he wanted to move on and find a better role for himself. Whether that’s a bigger role or wanting to play for a title contender, who knows? But from what it seems like and the best we can – obviously not having the same sort of in-person access we’re accustomed to – but from what it seems like there wasn’t anything ugly going on and this was just an example of a guy wanting something more and the Spurs are willing to grant him that. The Spurs have always been really good about giving guys an opportunity if a better one presents itself elsewhere. They’ve never been ones to hold grudges or to hold on to a guy who doesn’t want to be there. They want to do what’s best for both the team and the player involved. So, I really do think what insight we can gain that that’s the case here. I think they’re going to work as quickly as they can to move him. They’re not going to rush it. But they want him to have an opportunity and they want to be able to get whatever it is in return whether it’s a trade, another player and get them incorporated into the system. But they want to do what’s right by Aldridge and they’re going to do their best to accommodate his wishes. That’s really what it seems like from our perspective.”

Savage: “The Spurs will obviously be without DeRozan and Aldridge tonight, so if you’re Orlando how do you attack San Antonio and where are some of the areas you’ve seen other teams have success against them?”

Tynan: “Especially with Aldridge out of the lineup now – we saw an example of this a couple of night ago in Dallas where Kristaps Porzingis really, really beat up on the interior of the Spurs. Outside of Poeltl, they’re going to be undersized. Rebounding is questionable when Poeltl is off the floor. Their perimeter is long and athletic. They will give you issues on the perimeter, but you can really beat them inside if you can establish a presence both offensively and defensively on the interior, then you’re looking at a good chance for success. Obviously, the Magic have a guy who can give the Spurs trouble in that capacity. I would say their best bet at this point is to find a way to get inside and establish position in there. Because once you do that, you’re looking at the open kick outs, the ability to get open looks from perimeter when the Spurs perimeter guys have to crash down and help inside. So, establish an interior presence and you’re going to have really good chance right now against the Spurs in their current state.”