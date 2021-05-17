R.J. Hampton Named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in May, the NBA announced today.

Hampton is the seventh Magic player to earn Rookie of the Month honors – joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal, Anfernee Hardaway, Mike Miller, Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton – and the first since Payton in January of 2015.

The 24th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Hampton averaged 16.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.6 apg and 30.2 minpg in 8 games (zero starts) during the month of May. His rebounding mark paced all East rookies.

The Texas native ranked sixth among all rookies in scoring (16.0), fourth in assists (5.6), third (tied) in field goals made (6.0), sixth in free throws made (2.8), fifth in free throws attempted (4.1) and ninth in minutes (30.2) per game in May.

Hampton averaged 6.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 17.4 minpg. this season with both Denver and Orlando (51 total games-one start). After being acquired via trade from Denver on March 25, Hampton played in 26 games with the Magic, averaging 11.2 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 2.8 apg. in 25.2 minpg.