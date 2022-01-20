Injury Update: R.J. Hampton Suffers MCL Sprain and Bone Bruise of Left Knee

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic received an update on the condition of guard R.J. Hampton on Thursday.

An MRI conducted confirmed that Hampton suffered an MCL sprain and bone bruise of his left knee.

The injury occurred with 4:52 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers when Hampton stepped on the foot of Georges Niang, slipped, and fell to the ground.

Hampton’s return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.

Playing primarily with the second unit, the 6-foot-6 guard has averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game this season.

The best performance of his 2021-22 campaign came against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 20 when Hampton drained five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 19 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds.

“(We’re seeing) continued improvement out of him,” Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said recently. “His ability to play (in a variety) of situations.”