Orlando Magic Re-Sign James Ennis III

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent forward James Ennis III, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Ennis (6’6”, 215, 7/1/90) played in 69 games (18 starts) last season with both Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 6.6 ppg. and 3.6 rpg. in 18.3 minpg. He was acquired by the Magic on Feb. 6 from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick. Ennis appeared in 20 games (18 starts) with Orlando, averaging 8.4 ppg., 4.8 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 24.5 minpg. He scored in double figures 16 times (eight times with Orlando) and 20+ points once, including a season-high 20 points on Nov. 29 @ New York. Ennis also played and started in five playoff outings, averaging 7.0 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 1.2 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 23.8 minpg.

Originally selected in the second round (50th overall pick) in the 2013 NBA Draft, Ennis has appeared in 347 career NBA regular season games (103 starts) with Miami, Memphis, New Orleans, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 6.5 ppg. and 3.3 rpg. in 20.1 minpg. He has also played in 22 career playoff games (nine starts), averaging 7.6 ppg., 4.4 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 23.2 minpg.