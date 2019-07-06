Magic Re-Sign NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent center Nikola Vučević, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to have Nik (Vučević) back in a Magic uniform,” said Weltman. “He has been a terrific pro during his time here in Orlando, performed at an All-Star level last season and helped lead us back to the playoffs. We look forward to building off that success for years to come.”

Vučević (7’0”, 260, 10/24/90) played and started in 80 games last season with Orlando, averaging a team-high and career-high 20.8 ppg., a team-high and career-high 12.0 rpg., a career-high 3.8 apg., 1.11 blkpg. and a team-high 1.02 stlpg. in 31.4 minpg., while shooting a team-best .518 (701-1,354) from the floor and .364 (84-231) from three-point range. He was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. Vučević ranked third in the NBA in double-doubles (career-high 60), eighth in rebounding, tied for 24th in blocked shots, ranked 27th in scoring and tied for 28th in field goal percentage. He led (or tied) the Magic in scoring a team-best 36 times, in rebounding a team-best 66 times and in assists 17 times.

Vučević scored in double figures a team-high 78 times, 20+ points a team-high 46 times and 30+ points five times, including a season-high 36 points on Nov. 17 vs. L.A. Lakers. He had 10+ rebounds a team-high 61 times, 15+ rebounds 17 times and 20+ rebounds twice, including a season-high 24 on Jan. 6 @ L.A. Clippers. Vučević was also named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 18, 2018. He also played and started in five playoff outings, averaging 11.2 ppg., 8.0 rpg., 3.0 apg. and 1.00 blkpg. in 29.5 minpg.

Originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Vučević was acquired by Orlando as part of a four-team, 12-player trade on Aug. 10, 2012. He has appeared in 536 career NBA regular season games (475 starts) with Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 15.7 ppg., 10.1 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 30.0 minpg., while shooting .502 (3,692-7,353) from the field. With the Magic, Vučević has played in 485 regular season games (460 starts), averaging 16.8 ppg., 10.7 rpg. and 2.6 apg. in 31.5 minpg., while shooting .504 (3,561-7,062) from the field. He ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in rebounds (2nd), field goals attempted (2nd), field goals made (3rd), blocked shots (4th), points scored (5th), minutes played (5th), games played (7th), steals (7th) and assists (9th). Vučević also holds the franchise record for most rebounds in a single game, pulling down 29 boards on Dec. 31, 2012 vs. Miami.