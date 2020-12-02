Orlando Magic Promote Nathan Spencer to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach; Name Lindsey Elizondo, Andy Burke and Chase Campbell to High Performance Staff

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic promote Nathan Spencer to head strength and conditioning coach and name three to its high performance staff – Lindsey Elizondo as physical therapist/athletic trainer; Andy Burke as performance therapist and Chase Campbell as strength and conditioning coach, as announced by Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

Spencer is entering his third season with the Magic and will oversee the strength and athletic development of all Magic players. Spencer joined the Magic in 2018 as performance and rehabilitation coach. Prior to joining the Magic, Spencer spent three seasons (2015-18) as head strength and conditioning coach with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia. Prior to his time with Illawarra, he was a strength and conditioning coach in professional rugby. An Australian native, Spencer received his bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from the University of New South Wales in Australia and a master's degree in high performance sport from Australian Catholic University.

Elizondo is credentialled as a physical therapist, athletic trainer, and licensed massage therapist. She has currently been working, traveling, and treating athletes in professional tennis, on both the WTA and ATP tours. She has also worked as an athletic trainer with the L.A. Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. Elizondo will be assisting players with daily maintenance treatments and involved in the rehab of injured athletes.

Burke comes to the Magic from the United Kingdom, where he is trained as an osteopath and licensed massage therapist. He brings more than 15 years of professional sports experience to the team. With a diverse sports background, he most recently was traveling internationally and working out of the Jacksonville area with Olympic-level track and field athletes, preparing them for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Burke will be assisting with day-to-day player treatments and the rehab of team injuries.

Campbell comes to the Magic from the University of Rhode Island (URI), where he was the director of men’s basketball performance for the last two years. He directed all aspects of player performance and testing at URI. He has previously worked and implemented strength programs for the Indiana Fever, participated in an internship with the Indiana Pacers, and was a strength and conditioning coach at both Butler and Miami University.