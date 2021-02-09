Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic tip off their first West Coast trip of the season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The injury-ravaged Magic will once again face the challenges of heading out on an arduous trip shorthanded. The franchise continues to be dealt blows to key rotational pieces with the latest casualty being Evan Fournier, who was scratched from the starting lineup due to back spasms moments before Orlando tipped off its home contest against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

“We’re undermanned, but you have to play the right way,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford explained. “We have a way that we need to play, and you can’t play like (we did against the Bulls). Number one, it sucks the energy out of your teammates, and number two, you’re not going to beat any good NBA team, and they’re a good team.”

The Magic travelled to Portland on Sunday to give the team time to get acclimated to the West Coast. The early flight allowed Orlando to practice on Monday, which it utilized to spend a considerable amount of time focusing on team aspects of its offense and defense, including improving communication.

“We did a bunch of offense, a bunch of defense, and guys were good, the spirit was good,” Clifford explained. “Hopefully, we’ll play well (tonight).”

Defensive communication will be essential against a Trail Blazers squad that’s fourth in the NBA in points (114.9) and second in 3-pointers made (16.0) per game.

“They definitely shoot the ball well from the three-point line, so our job is for them to play inside the line,” James Ennis III explained. “So, our closeouts are really important (tonight). Our communication, our switches, we just have to be on point on everything.”

INJURY UPDATE: On the positive side of the injury front, Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation) went through a full practice on Monday and is expected to play against the Blazers tonight.

It’s been 438 days since Chief has stepped on the court for game action, but with the Magic thin at the power forward position, his return is more than needed.

“He’s a veteran player who’s played a ton of minutes in this league, but you have to be realistic about what the expectations are,” Clifford said. “He’s going to be rusty and it’s going to take him some time to get back into rhythm.”

Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot) went through part of the team’s practice and is making progress in his recovery but will not play against the Blazers.

Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain), Fournier (back spasms), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are also all listed as out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is not available.

For Portland, Zach Collins (left ankle; stress fracture), Nassir Little (left knee sprain), CJ McCollum (left foot; midfoot fracture), and Jusuf Nurkic (fractured right wrist) are all listed as out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been feeling good. I’ve been feeling really comfortable out there on the court. I feel like I’m still moving a little bit too fast, but that will get better as I continue to play.” – Magic rookie Chuma Okeke, who is averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19 minutes per contest since returning from a 16-game absence.

KEY STAT: Mo Bamba created a social media frenzy after notching 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in just 12 minutes of action against the Bulls. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has seen limited playing time as a result of his post-COVID recovery as well as being caught behind starter Nikola Vucevic, who’s having an All-Star caliber season, and backup Khem Birch, whose screening, rebounding, and improving offensive game are all valuable assets to Orlando’s second unit.

But with a per-36 statline of 29.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, many fans are wondering if and when Bamba will see additional court time.

“There’s just not enough minutes to (give him additional time right now),” Clifford said. “Look, you never know what’s going to happen. Right now, Khem is the backup, Mo’s the third guy. He played well (and) he’s doing a good job.”

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Portland Trail Blazers Digital Reporter Casey Holdahl, who’s covered the team since the 2007-08 season. He was kind enough to take the time and provide his insight on the state of the Blazers.

Savage: “For Magic fans who haven’t watched the Trail Blazers as closely this season, what are some of the strengths and weaknesses of this team?”

Holdahl: “The Blazers made some changes this offseason. They’ve kind of made strides to change the way they play, but the long and the short of it is, twenty-one games into the season, they are very much the Portland Trail Blazers team that we have known for the last couple of seasons. They are an incredibly efficient offense, behind Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, before he got injured. The Blazers have an offensive rating of sixth. They’ve had dynamic offensive performances scoring a lot of points. Getting Jusuf Nurkic back in the lineup before he got injured opened up a lot in the pick-and-roll. Derrick Jones Jr. gives them some athleticism on the wings that they haven’t had in years. A guy like Robert Covington gives them a guy who can switch on multiple positions, something they’ve been needing to do for a while now. And then you bring in Enes Kanter, who had success with the team his last stint in Portland. You’ve got guys like Gary Trent Jr., Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, all young guys starting to take the next step. Rodney Hood rehabilitating from an Achilles injury last season is really starting to find his stride a little bit. So offensively, it’s been great.

Defensively, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA. It’s something they talked a lot about going into this season about how they needed to make improvements on the defensive end. That’s the reason they went out and got a guy like Robert Covington, got a guy in Derrick Jones Jr., but it just really hasn’t worked out that way. They’re trying to change the way they have defended the pick-and-roll. Historically under (head coach) Terry Stotts they’ve been a team that drops their bigs in pick-and-roll. They’ve tried to be more aggressive in playing that. It just really hasn’t worked itself out yet. The other thing that’s also complicating the matter is that they’ve had injuries. That’s something the Blazers have kind of been known for throughout the years. Not as bad of injuries as maybe we’ve seen in the past, but you lose CJ McCollum for at least a month to a freak injury, broken foot. You lose Jusuf Nurkic for six-to-eight weeks on another freak broken wrist, slapping down at a ball and then breaking his wrist. Nassir Little plays versus the Bucks, plays great, gets fouled late in the game, and he’s been out ever since with a leg sprain. And then you have Zach Collins, who has been having ankle issues for some time now. He has offseason surgery, a couple months pass, he has to have offseason surgery again, and not sure when he’s going to be able to play this season. The more things change, the more they stay the same, I guess. (laughter) You’ve got a Blazers team that’s been phenomenal offensively but struggles defensively and has guys in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Again, if you’ve seen the Blazers any time in the last three or four seasons with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum kind of running the show, you’ve got a pretty good idea where (these) Blazers are at right now.”

Savage: “One of the Blazers players that has Central Florida ties is Anfernee Simons, who not only grew up here, but was named after Magic legend Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway. How is his development coming along in Portland?”

Holdahl: “It’s a work in progress for Anfernee. There was a lot of hype for Ant last season. He played alright, but not to the lofty, and I would say, unattainable standards that some people had for him going into last season. … They’ve really made a point of saying that Anfernee Simons is the backup point guard. There were people who looked at the Portland roster going to the season and said, ‘they’re still maybe one backup guard short.’ And Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey said in no uncertain terms, the reason why they didn’t go out and sign someone else is because Anfernee Simons is their backup point guard. He’s been making progress in that (area). Ant is a guy at this point in his career – and I think it’s common for a lot of young players – is more comfortable scoring than necessarily running the point prototypically like we would consider in the NBA. Part of that is the way the Blazers run their offense which is not necessarily a heavily point-guard driven offense. They kind of get into the action, but after that it’s really more of a motion offense. It’s been a work in progress for Ant. But on this last trip that the Blazers went on, when they had some injuries, Anfernee really did take a step forward in terms of his skills as a point guard creating for others as well as creating his own shot. He’s a guy who’s become close to a knock-down three-point shooter. You’d maybe like him to get to the paint a little bit more, attack the rim. He’s got such phenomenal athleticism, you’d like to be able to see him use it closer to the basket, drawing fouls. That’s the next step for Anfernee. His minutes have been increasing. I think he might have lost a little bit of confidence last season. It seems like it’s been built up in the first twenty games of this season. He’s well on his way. He’s a guy that this team is invested in. Neil Olshey has a tendency to really support the guys that he drafts, and he’s been incredibly bullish on Anfernee the entire time and I think he’s a guy who the Blazers view as an important piece of this team going forward. So, they’re going to take their time with him as well. Coming straight from high school, a guy who was going to need a little bit more time to mature than maybe other players, and they’re seeing that. While I know they want to see more, I also know they are very happy with what they have in Anfernee.”

Savage: “Another season, another All-Star push for Damian Lillard. Once again among the top scorers in the NBA. Just how impressed are you with his consistency and evolution as a player?”

Holdahl: “With Damian those of us who’ve been around for a while – literally I met Damian when he had his pre-draft workout in Portland nine-plus years ago now – in some respects it’s hard to say you’re not surprised by the things he does because he’s a phenomenal player and a guy who is able to have such dynamic and incredible moments. … We’ve seen those things out of Damian so many times that while it’s always impressive you’re never really surprised by it anymore. I’ve thought for some time now that he was one of the (premier) guards in the NBA, but as he’s had more and more success whether it be getting to the Western Conference Finals two seasons back or really playing at an MVP-caliber level like he did in January of last season. For Damian, he’s reached a point in his career where he’s one of the superstars of the league and I think on a night-in, night-out basis, he shows that. He’s a guy that probably as much as anyone in the league shoulders a huge load for this team, both offensively and from a leadership perspective. There are certain nights when Damian just decides that he doesn’t want the Blazers to lose and almost purely by his own individual talent, he’s able to go out and make that happen. It’s harder and harder to do that when you’re thin on players like the Blazers are now. Obviously, losing CJ McCollum was a huge thing. CJ was playing just as well as anyone in the league before he went down with a foot injury. So, a lot of that responsibility gets forced onto Damian and it hasn’t ever been too big for him.”