Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- With a difficult schedule, numerous injuries, ever-changing playing rotations resulting from those injuries, and the looming NBA trade deadline staring them in the face, the Orlando Magic will be as challenged as ever to remain focused and in the moment as they welcome another daunting Western Conference foe into Amway Center on Wednesday.

That’s the task at hand for the Magic when they go head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back at 8 p.m. ET.

After lapses in their normal commitment to the defensive end of the floor against the Boston Celtics on Sunday and in the first half of their contest against the Nuggets on Tuesday, Orlando regrouped and rallied in the second half, cutting a once 24-point deficit to Denver down to five in the fourth quarter. However, against the premier teams in this league, the shorthanded Magic certainly don’t have room for that margin of error.

“We have to do more than just play harder, we have to get after it; there’s a slight difference,” said Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier, who matched a season high with 31 points. “When we do get after it on every possession, we put ourselves in a good spot. We fought through in that second half against a very good team. We really competed against them. That’s really the only way we can come out with a victory. When you look (at the Magic’s win over) Brooklyn, we fought really hard for forty-eight minutes and we put ourselves in a good position. That’s what we need to do.”

That collective mentality will be an essential ingredient for Orlando if it hopes to stir up a victory against Phoenix, which has won nine of its last 11 games and owns the second-best record in the West.

“We have to be low turnover (and) the ball has to hit the paint,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “Then it will get down to shot making. I thought against (Denver), they’ll end up being top ten defensively, even in the first quarter (although) turnovers were a problem, we created solid shots, we just didn’t make them. So, our offensive energy was good, and it will have to be good like that (against the Suns) too.”

Phoenix is one of the most balanced teams in the NBA. They possess the league’s eighth-best offensive rating (114.9) and third-best defensive rating (108.2) and they do it with immense efficiency. They rank second in field goal percentage (49 percent), seventh in three-point percentage (38.3), second in assist to turnover ratio (2.06), first in assist ratio (19.9), and fifth in limiting their opponent’s points off turnovers (15.3) per game.

“It’s not easy going through what we’re going through with all the injuries and all the rumors surrounding the team and all that, but I feel like the core guys, we’ve been together for a while, so we do trust each other,” Fournier said. “It’s just a matter of put everything behind us, just look forward, and fight.”

KEY STATS: After missing 27 of the Magic’s first 28 games due to right knee rehabilitation, Al-Farouq Aminu is just starting to get back in rhythm and hit his stride. The defensive-minded power forward flashed some of the elements that drove the Magic to add him to their roster during the 2019 offseason as he stuffed the stat sheet against the Nuggets.

Aminu notched season highs in points (17) and rebounds (10), while also tying a career high with six assists.

“It’s difficult when you’re out for a long time like he was and you have to rehab and not play for a long time, so we just knew it was going to take time,” Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic said of Aminu. “But Chief is a good player, someone who has been in this league for a long time. He does a lot on the court, so as he gets back into it more and more, we’re going to see Chief show his qualities.”

QUOTES TO NOTE: “There have been times where I’ve just expressed my frustration to management. Frustration with losses, injuries, with the way we’ve been playing, how we’ve been playing, and with how many losses have accumulated over the years. So, it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over, I would say. I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me of frustration.”

“I’m focused on (Wednesday) night. As of right now, I’m an Orlando Magic (player). I have been here for seven years. I’ve developed a home here, a sense of love and community here. So, for as long as I have Orlando on my chest, Magic on my chest, I’m going to give it everything I have. So, I’m focused on Phoenix (on Wednesday) and getting that win.” – Aaron Gordon on trade speculation.

INJURY UPDATE: Mo Bamba (sore left hamstring and strained big right toe) and Chasson Randle (sore left groin) will be available, while Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Terrence Ross (sore right knee) are out.

For the Suns, Abdel Nader (right knee soreness) is listed as out.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Phoenix Suns writer Gerald Bourguet, who covers the team for The Step Back, FanSided and the Valley of the Suns. He was generous enough to take the time and provide his insight on the Suns.

Savage: “We’ve seen Suns center Deandre Ayton continue to make strides in his game. How’s he continued to progress and what have you seen out of him these last few weeks?”

Bourguet: “The Suns are still in a similar place where they’re continually challenging Deandre Ayton to just do the little things and fill his role for this team. They’re still some nights where he’s not entirely engaged or focused but they’re becoming fewer and farther between now. The Suns have this mindset that even when Deandre Ayton has a good night, they still want more from him. Deandre Ayton had a great game against the Miami Heat and (head coach) Monty Williams said after the game, ‘in an ideal world, I want even more out of him.’ He praised Ayton for his performance and for being locked in defensively and for being engaged, but the big thing has been bringing it every night, being consistent, communicating on defense, and getting a good look at different defensive coverages so that he’s able to stay on the floor during playoff time.”

Savage: “Speaking of that, the Suns sit with the second-best record in the Western Conference. What do you think will be the biggest factor in whether or not they make a deep playoff run this year?”

Bourguet: “The biggest thing for them is getting their starting five in order and we’re starting to see it, finally. That Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton starting lineup was pretty bad to start the season. They actually had to change up that starting lineup a couple of weeks into the season because the net rating for that group was so bad and they were getting off to such terrible starts. They cycled through a couple of different starting lineups to try and find something that works and that they actually got it going a little bit with Frank Kaminsky in that starting role. Obviously, that’s not really a starting five that you would be able to trout out there in a playoff series. So, they’ve switched back to Jae Crowder in that starting four spot for the time being and they’re starting to finally see positive results with a slightly positive net rating there. I think come playoff time, you want to be able to start five of your best six players and the Suns are finally showing signs that they’ll be able to do that. They’re building that cohesion with their starting group. Their bench has been amazing all season long. It’s been a matter of trying to start games out on the right foot and this lineup that’s played more minutes than any other lineup finally yielding positive results.”

Savage: “You mentioned bench depth. The Suns recently added Torrey Craig. He’s two games in with Phoenix now, and probably had his best game with the team last night against Miami. What are the Suns looking to get out of Torrey Craig and what have you seen from him so far?”

Bourguet: “Craig is a great pickup for the Suns because they essentially got him for free. He’s a lengthy, big defender, who can guard multiple positions. He’s a decent off-ball cutter. He’s not much of a three-point shooter, but so far, he’s shown a great ability to read his new teammates and cut where they need him to be. He’s a guy who fills Abdel Nader’s role a little bit as a slasher and a cutter and a wing defender without as many of the mistakes as Nader makes. So, it’s one of those things we’re they may upgrade their bench rotation. If the Suns need a stop late in the game, good luck scoring on a lineup that has Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Chris Paul, and Torrey Craig. They have a lot of different options that can defend different positions and hopefully battle with some of the bigger wings of the West like LeBron (James), Kawhi (Leonard), and Paul George.”