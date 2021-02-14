Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Fresh off a gutsy win over the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a challenging back-to-back, the Orlando Magic will attempt to build on that performance when they close out their West Coast trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

The Magic’s offense looked rejuvenated with the return of Michael Carter-Williams, finally giving Orlando a healthy, experienced point guard to lead its starting unit.

Carter-Williams made an instant impact on both ends of the floor, notching 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes of action.

“Just having Mike on the floor was a plus and then we played from ahead because of the stretch he had in the second quarter,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “It was a huge lift to have him back.”

As evident as his stellar play was the patented high-energy and effort that the former NBA Rookie of the Year brings on a nightly basis.

“It was a huge boost (having him back),” said Magic center Nikola Vucevic. “You guys know he brings a ton of energy for us on both ends of the floor. Obviously, (against the Kings) he had extra energy. He was very excited to play after (missing games).”

Vucevic once again delivered a magnificent performance, erupting for 42 points on an immensely efficient 17-for-22 shooting night from the floor. The Magic will once again need the All-Star-worthy big man to put together an impressive outing if they hope to defeat a Suns team that’s won eight of their last night games.

“We just want to build on it,” Carter-Williams explained. “We got a win, we got that out of the way, and now we have to go to Phoenix and try and build on it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s definitely elevated his game. He’s always been a great passer, that’s something that’s really underrated of his. He’s always been an unbelievable passer out of the post. He (just) finds guys. Him working on the three this year and extending his range, he was an All-Star before he really shot the ball really well, and he’s clearly an All-Star in what he’s been doing this year. I know our team hasn’t had the wins, but to me, he’s one of the best big men in the league. He can shoot it from the outside, he can pass the ball, and he’s probably the best in the post.” – Carter-Williams on Vucevic’s All-Star worthy season.

KEY STATS: Vucevic is one of just eight Eastern Conference players with two or more 40-plus-point games this season. He had a career-high 43 on Feb. 5 against the Bulls and the aforementioned 42 on Feb. 12 against the Kings. He now has three 40-plus-point games in his career. The only other Magic players with three or more such regular season games in franchise history are Nick Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady and Dwight Howard.

Tonight's contest marks the 14th time in Magic history that the team has played on Valentine's Day. Orlando is 7-6 all-time on the holiday, 7-3 at home and 0-3 on the road.

INJURY UPDATE: Al-Farouq Aminu (injury management), Cole Anthony (right shoulder strain), James Ennis III (right groin strain), and Evan Fournier (back spasms) are all listed as questionable against the Suns, while Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Frank Mason III (right groin strain) will be out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is not available.

For the Suns, Ty-Shon Alexander is on a G League assignment.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Phoenix Suns writer Gerald Bourguet, who covers the team for The Step Back, FanSided and the Valley of the Suns. He was kind enough to take the time and provide his insight on the Suns.

Savage: “The Suns have won eight of their last nine games and have been playing some terrific basketball. What have you seen from them over that stretch?”

Bourguet: “Once they fell to eight-and-eight, (head coach) Monty Williams kind of had a tirade in his postgame media availability. They had just lost to the Thunder in a close one and he went on this rant about how this team needs to find consistency. At the time, they were playing without Devin Booker and they got him back two games later. Since they fell to eight-and-eight, they’ve won eight of their last nine and I think a big part of it is not only getting Devin Booker back, but him and Chris Paul finding their groove. They’ve been starting Frank Kaminsky alongside Deandre Ayton, which is a kind of unconventional look, but it’s been working so far. They moved Cam Johnson back to the bench because he was kind of struggling in that starting role, and so far, they’ve just been playing well on both ends. They’ve been finding their groove. A lot of these bench guys have been getting more comfortable. And the results, the last two games they’ve beaten the Bucks and the Sixers in probably their two best wins of the season back-to-back. So, it does feel like they’re finding their groove and maybe not playing down to their competition as much as they were early in the season.”

Savage: “You touched on it a little bit there, but how is the chemistry developing between Chris Paul and Devin Booker and what’s making them such a successful tandem?”

Bourguet: “Early in the season it was one of those things where they’re trying not to step on each other’s toes and trying to get acclimated. Kind of like we saw when Chris Paul and James Harden played together. At first, they were doing the your-turn, my-turn thing. Now, it seems like they’re learning how to play together better and also Monty is doing a good job of staggering them a little bit more. Kind of what we saw with Houston that was successful when they would stagger those two and let Paul run with the bench or let Harden run with the bench, they’re doing that with Paul and Booker a little bit more as well. But they’ve grown more accustomed to playing together and learning to play better together as well. It doesn’t hurt that Booker has been scoring a lot better than he was at the start of the season.”

Savage: “When you look at the development of Deandre Ayton, who came out in the same draft class as Mo Bamba, how has he come along and how has he been affected by the usage of Booker and Paul?

Bourguet: “It’s been a learning process for Ayton. He had a stretch during this eight-and-one run that they’re on where he just looked really dominant. It’s been a product of conversations with Paul, Booker, Jae Crowder, with the coaching staff, they’ve all been on him about how dominant he can be. Ayton, to his credit, has been very receptive to that constructive criticism. He’s internalizing all of it and he’s putting it into action on the floor. He started dunking the ball more, which you would think would (just happen) for someone his size, but it wasn’t for the first couple of weeks of the season. He was looking a little bit timid, his numbers were way down, and now he’s being more of a threat around the rim. He’s setting strong screens and rolling hard to seal his man. He’s had a couple of games that have been a little lackluster lately, but he looks like he’s in better shape now. His numbers are not as good as they were last season, but I think that’s just a product of how much depth and talent this team has. There are only so many shots to go around. He’s a player that’s capable of making an impact without getting a lot of post-up touches or things like that. He makes his money on the offensive glass, on sealing his man when he has a mismatch, and rolling hard to the rim. He’s been doing those things pretty well for the Suns lately and it’s been kind of responsible for his uptick in production lately.”