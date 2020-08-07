Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: HP FIELD HOUSE, Orlando, FL

TV: FOX Sports Florida / TNT

Mobile: FOX Sports GO

Radio: 96.9 FM the Game / 98.1 SALSA Y MAS

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have an opportunity to punch their ticket to the postseason when they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

With either a win over the Sixers or a Washington Wizards loss to the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, the Magic will head to the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.

However, Orlando (32-37) has higher aspirations than just grabbing the final spot in the postseason picture.

Its goal over its final four seeding games is to not only earn its place in the playoffs, but also jump ahead over the Brooklyn Nets (32-36) and claim the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. In addition, the Magic want to gain momentum and be playing in a manner that will lead to postseason success.

“I’m glad we played them, they’ll be things to learn for sure,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said of his last two games against playoff-bound opponents. “For right now what, what we have to do is try to play better (tonight).”

Part of that will be continuing to play with the level of ball movement and pace that’s made Orlando one of the best offensive teams in the NBA over the latter part of the season. Despite two tough losses to the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors, the Magic still have the league’s highest-scoring offense since Feb. 10 at 119.8 points per game.

In and Out: That task is made tougher with the injuries piling up for Orlando. With Jonathan Isaac (ACL) already out for the season, Michael Carter-Williams (strained tendon in his left foot) and Aaron Gordon (strained left hamstring) are day-to-day.

Their absences will mean additional minutes for Wes Iwundu and Gary Clark, who both delivered solid showings in the Magic’s game against the Raptors on Wednesday.

In 16 minutes of action, Iwundu fired off 11 points, while Clark posted 10 points and five rebounds in 10 minutes of court time.

“I thought they both did a good job,” Clifford said. “We’ve played a lot of games with Wes out there and we execute when he’s on the floor, we have good purpose of play … and Gary when he’s had his chances, he’s done a lot of good things.”

Rivals Report: The Sixers currently have their own injury concerns as they deal with the absence of Ben Simmons (left knee), who left Wednesday’s game against the Wizards in the third quarter.

Without their All-Star point guard on the floor, Philadelphia will like run even more offense through All-Star center Joel Embiid, who’s been on a tear since the NBA resumed action.

Embiid is averaging 32.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game for the Sixers in their three restart games.

Philadelphia (41-27) is in the midst of a playoff positioning battle with the Miami Heat (43-26) and the Indiana Pacers (42-27) for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers currently reside in the sixth spot.

Quote to Note: “Here’s what’s up: Got COVID in June & then 2 false positives in the bubble.

It’s not something that people will necessarily see, but none of this is easy. It’s all-consuming. I’ve got to get as much work done as possible on my own because the team is really focused on the playoffs, and I really want to be out there with them. But in order for me to be out there with them, I have to work on myself.” – Mo Bamba’s Facebook post on his battle with COVID-19 prior to the restart of the NBA season.