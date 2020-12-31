Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- As the last remaining undefeated team in the league, the Orlando Magic (4-0) aim to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Fresh off a three-game road trip where they swept a two-contest series with the Washington Wizards and defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando looks to extend its longest winning streak to start a season in franchise history.

The common theme among all those victories was the Magic’s dominance in the fourth quarter.

“It’s great for us, especially to go on the road and win three games,” said Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 6.3 of his 20 points per game in the fourth quarter. “It shows the preparation that we do, the focus that the guys have, and how dedicated we are. It’s a great way to start a season.”

Orlando is the only team to score at least 30 points in the fourth in all of their games this season, averaging 36.5 points in the final frame while shooting 57 percent from the field, both league highs.

“It’s very exciting to be 4-0,” said Markelle Fultz. “That’s what our goal is, to come out every night and win. To be able to have four wins, and especially go on a road trip and go 3-0, is huge for us and we have to keep improving and growing.”

Those numbers will be put to the test against a 76ers squad that’s been equally impressive to close out games. While the Magic are outscoring opponents by a league-best 13 points per game, the Sixers are second in that category at 5.8 per contest. They’ve set the tone on the defensive end over the final 12 minutes with Philadelphia opponents averaging just 21.5 points in the fourth quarter, second fewest in the association, on 40.3 percent shooting from the floor.

“(Getting off to a good start) is really big for us,” Fultz explained. “I think one of the things that we’re locked in on this year, not just against the 76ers, but all year long is coming out in the first quarter and winning the first quarter.”

Two areas Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford would like to see his team improve early in tonight’s game is their help defense and drives to the hoop.

“We’re still getting wins right now, but we’ve got a lot of improvement to get to the way we want to play,” said Fultz. “I think that’s something that we all have to be locked in on and ready for.”

KEY STAT: The Magic’s second unit currently ranks sixth in the league in bench points at 44 points per game. Terrence Ross has no doubt been a huge factor, scoring an NBA-high 21 points per game off the pine.

However, one player whose contributions may have flown under the radar is Khem Birch. The 6-foot-9 center has made an impact as a rebounder, defender, and even as a scorer this season, but perhaps his best attribute is his screening, which helps free up players like Ross.

Birch is averaging 6.3 screen assists this season, most among reserves, and a whopping 13.8 screen assists per 36 minutes, a league high among all players.

"(I take) a lot of pride in it," Birch said. "Just because it gets my teammates going and gets me going as well."

IN AND OUT: Orlando’s second unit and closing group was dealt a huge blow on Thursday when the team announced that Ross (right hamstring irritation) would miss the Magic’s game against the 76ers.

James Ennis III (strained right hamstring/sore right calf), Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are all listed as out on the team's injury report.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It will be good to get back in front of our fans, because we’re one of the teams that can have fans. (It will be nice to) have (fans) and our families there just to watch, play on our home court, and be able to just play a game and just go straight home and get some rest. We took care of what we had to do on the road, now it’s time to go back home and try to take care of business there.” – said Dwayne Bacon, who scored 18 points while shooting 9-for-10 from the floor in the Magic’s win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, I brought in special guest, Brian Seltzer, writer and podcaster for the 76ers. He’s been covering the Sixers for the past six seasons and provides in-depth insight about the team. He was kind enough to take the time on Thursday morning to answer a few key questions:

Savage: "What’s been the key to the Sixers’ success in the fourth quarter, especially defensively, that’s led to success?"

Seltzer: “No question, for the first week of the season, if there’s any type of trend that we can draw from the Sixers, it’s that they’ve been able to figure out ways to win, especially in the second half. Most recently, against the Toronto Raptors, they really locked down in the fourth quarter. That was also the case in their season-opening win against the Washington Wizards. When you have a guy like Joel Embiid as the anchor of your defense that one hundred percent helps. When you have a (player) like Ben Simmons, who’s a possible Defensive Player of the Year candidate as well in your stable, able to lock down elite scorers on the opposing end, that helps. And then, you have someone like Danny Green, who’s an all-league defensive player himself. I think the Sixers have personnel, they have experienced personnel, that understand the mindset that it takes to clamp down in the fourth quarter when the intensity ratches up. In this early stage of the season, they’re getting by on talent (and) they’re figuring out the new scheme that’s being installed defensively by a new assistant, Dan Burke, who was with the Indiana Pacers the last couple of seasons. It’s been great. They have a defensive rating of just over eighty-eight in the second half, which is by far and away the best in the NBA through week one. And their thirteen and a half net rating in the second half is third best in the NBA behind Brooklyn and Indiana. When I look at trends, the fourth quarter has been really good for the Sixers, especially in those two wins against Washington and Toronto. But I would say in general, the second half has been a strong suit for them, particularly in the three games Embiid has played and those have all been wins.”

Savage: “One of the guys who Magic fans still have an affinity for is Tobias Harris. He hit a number of game-winning shots for the franchise as he was starting off on his NBA career in Orlando. What have you seen from him so far and what are the Sixers expecting from him this season?"

Seltzer: “First of all, talk about a guy who personally, may have been one of the few of us to have a tremendous finish to the year 2020. He managed to pull off a huge proposal and engagement in the fall, after coming back from the bubble. He had an audience with future Vice President Kamala Harris, which was really cool to see, along with CJ McCollum and Donovan Mitchell. He’s been a leader for the 76ers ever since joining the team, that hasn’t changed. He got his old head coach from the Clippers back in Doc Rivers, who he thrived under when he was out in L.A. From that standpoint, he’s in a great place. I’d say his last game against Toronto, he had twenty-six points, eleven rebounds, three assists – not just his best game out of the four he’s played so far this year – but for me, I’m thinking back, that’s got to be one of his best games as a 76er. He was awesome in the second half. He was super aggressive. Doc Rivers loved to see it. I think defensively, he really stepped up down the stretch in that particular game. He had a big steal, he had a big play in transition to break up what could have been a possible game-tying layup in the final minutes, then set the Sixers up for a basket down the other end to give them more of a cushion. He was just excellent in the game against the Raptors. Over his last three games, he’s shot over fifty percent. He’s been awesome the last three games. Again, I think his performance against Toronto was one of his best, if not his best, as a Sixer to date.”

Savage: “There’s obviously some changes to the staff, but what are some of the biggest differences we’ll notice about this Philadelphia 76ers team this year?”

Seltzer: “They’ve got Doc on the sideline and one big difference that you’ll see, or maybe you won’t see – I’m not sure he’ll be visible to fans at the game – Daryl Morey is the new President of Basketball Operations now, working hand in hand with Elton Brand. With those leadership roles filled out, the Sixers were really aggressive on draft night. They were able to acquire some more shooting bringing in Danny Green in a trade that was completed later in the beginning of December with Oklahoma City, and then dealing Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks and getting Seth Curry back in return. The main point of emphasis for the Sixers in a really short and accelerated offseason was increased spacing through shooting around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and increasing financial flexibility. When you just look at what the Sixers are doing, especially on the offensive end of the floor, they were able to get more spacing with Curry and Green in their starting lineup. They’ve been trying to establish Joel Embiid deeper in the post and really force the opposition to pick their poison. Get the ball into Embiid and you’re either going to be forced to double him, foul him, or have him swing it out to a shooter. Or, if you play him one-on-one, there’s a really good chance that he can draw another foul or go in and score. I think they really see Embiid as a guy who they’re going to run the offense through. They want to establish him. They want to get him running from end to end, get the ball inside deep, and then take advantage of the spacing that’s surrounding him."