Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Primed for their first game of 2021, the Orlando Magic (4-1) are looking to leave their final performance of 2020 in the past and are resolved to bring more energy, effort, and focus to their home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

All three of those elements were lacking on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers for a previously undefeated Magic squad that had utilized dominant fourth quarters and quality bench efforts to jump out to the hottest start in the entire NBA.

In order to get back on track, Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford would like his team to put more effort into guarding the ball and providing help defense against an active Thunder team that thrives on driving and attacking the rim. Since Clifford’s arrival, Orlando has identified as a defensive team that’s been able to keep the ball out of the paint and he’s optimistic that his squad can soon revert back to that mindset.

“A lot of that to me, it’s some technique, it’s a lot of mentality,” he explained. “We’re going to have to get that before Saturday.”

In their meeting with the Thunder earlier this week, Orlando rode well-rounded center Nikola Vucevic on its way to a 118-107 road victory. Vucevic notched game highs in points (28) and rebounds (10), and his developing chemistry with point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 10 assists, was evident throughout.

Fultz and Vucevic currently lead the league in scoring as a pick-and-roll pairing with 56 combined points for the duo this season.

“It’s very hard to guard a big that can play in the post and also space the floor and make mid-rangers and three-pointers,” Fultz said after that game. “I always try to draw two and try to see where he’s at and try to get him open shots.”

Despite their recent setback, Vucevic is confident that the Magic will closer resemble their 4-0 form when they take the court against the Thunder.

“Maybe this is good for us, after that good start, to make us realize that there’s a lot of room for us to still improve,” the Magic center said. “And that the things we weren’t doing well showed (against the Sixers). It’s a good wake-up call for us in a way. Next game, we’ll all be ready.”

INJURY UPDATE: Adding injury to insult, the Magic had two players leave Thursday’s contest against Philadelphia as Evan Fournier (back spasms) and Chuma Okeke (left knee bone bruise) were both unable to finish the game.

Okeke had an MRI on Friday, which showed that all his ligaments remain intact. He will certainly be out against Oklahoma City and his return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

Fournier is listed as questionable and Terrence Ross (right hamstring irritation) is probable for the matchup. James Ennis III (strained right hamstring/sore right calf), Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are all out.

Expect Cole Anthony and Dwayne Bacon to play increased minutes if either Fournier or Ross are unable to go. Gary Clark will likely fill in for Okeke.

Mo Bamba also may be closer to returning to action. He participated in two-on-two drills in the team’s shootaround on Thursday and according to Clifford would have taken the court against the Sixers had he not been hit in the head during the session.

KEY STAT: The Magic will have the opportunity to complete a season sweep of the Thunder for the first time since the 2008-09 season when Orlando made its last trip to the NBA Finals. Since that time, the Magic have gone 6-17 against the Thunder, including losing five straight contests prior to Tuesday’s victory.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, I brought in special guest, Joe Mussatto, Thunder beat writer for the Oklahoman. He’s an Oklahoma City native and has spent the last two seasons covering the team. He was kind enough to take the time on New Year’s Day to answer a few key questions about the Thunder:

Savage: “Looking back at the team’s matchup from earlier this week, what do you think the Thunder would like to improve when they take the court in Orlando on Saturday?”

Mussatto: “I think shoring up their post defense will be the most important thing. (Thunder Head Coach) Mark Daigneault talked about that after that loss. I think the Magic scored seventy-two points in the paint and they just didn’t really have an answer for Vucevic. Playing better interior defense. Now, it will help that I expect Al Horford to play tomorrow and he wasn’t available for that first matchup. They started Isaiah Roby and that was his first career start. It was a really tough matchup for him for a guy logging his first start. Having Horford back will help, but post defense was also a problem for the Thunder yesterday against the Pelicans with Steven Adams and Zion Williamson inside. I think that will be the biggest thing when you’re looking back at that Tuesday matchup.”

Savage: “Looking at the season as a whole for the Thunder, what are some of your biggest takeaways of the team so far?”

Mussatto: “Outside of last night, I know it’s only been four games overall, but they have been more competitive than I expected. Winning the season opener at Charlotte, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-winning attempt in their home opener against Utah, the Magic game was pretty competitive up until the fourth quarter, and then they ran out of gas it looked like against the Pelicans. Last night was their third game in four days, so they were blown out for the first time this season. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to have seen them get blown out in any of those prior games just given that they’re entering a rebuild. It’s the first year for this roster with a lot of young guys, one of the youngest rosters in the league. But I think the starting lineup can stay competitive with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, George Hill, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley and Al Horford. Past that, the bench is going to be an issue. I think their depth is going to be an issue. But I have been surprised, and I think a lot of people around here have been surprised, with how hard they’ve played and how entertaining some of these games have been.”

Savage: “When you look at the future of the Thunder with the young players on their roster and all the draft assets that they’ve acquired, how do you see the long-term outlook of this franchise?”

Mussatto: “I think they’re set up as good as you possibly can be heading into a rebuild. We’ve never really seen a team acquire this many picks heading into a rebuild. They have eighteen first round picks over the next seven years, which is obviously more picks than you could possibly use. So, I think it will be interesting to see if (Thunder Executive Vice President & General Manager) Sam Presti packages some of those picks together to move up in future drafts. Once they get a couple of years into this rebuild, maybe they use those picks to acquire other players. The Thunder is focused on building through the draft. In their minds that’s basically the only way you can compete as a small market team like the Thunder. It’s definitely an exciting place to be for the rebuild. I’m curious to see how fans react to it and if they stay patient with it, because the Thunder were bad in their first year in Oklahoma City in 2008, but other than that they’ve been a contender for pretty much the whole time. That will be an interesting component. With those draft picks, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, and I think they’re excited about two of their rookies, Aleksej Pokuševski and Théo Maledon, so that young core combined with the picks, it’s a good starting point. Obviously, you have to hit in the draft, but they’re giving themselves as many options as possible to do that.”