Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Throughout the course of the season, the Orlando Magic have faced mounting injuries and a daunting schedule that has limited time for practice as well as rest and recovery.

So, to say that the last three days have been welcomed by the Magic would certainly be an understatement.

After having an off day on Monday, followed by practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, Orlando (13-26) will look to snap an eight-game losing streak and capitalize on its rest and preparation when it visits the New York Knicks (20-21) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford has been extremely pleased with the way his team has utilized their time in between games and hopes that is reflected in their performance at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s been a little bit unique for this year in that we had two days to spend in between games and we did a lot of our basic principles, but we also got into the beginnings of what will be the game plan,” Clifford explained. “We did some (Julius) Randle defense (on Wednesday) and we talked about some of their other guys too. We’ve had two good days, I feel, we’ve made some progress, and hopefully we’ll play better (on Thursday) night.”

At the top of the basic principles list is certainly a focus on limiting turnovers. Although the Magic still rank seventh in the NBA in fewest turnovers committed per game (13.5), they’ve coughed it up an average of 18.3 times per contest over their last three outings. They’ll need that number to be much lower against the Knicks, who have the league’s sixth-best defensive rating (108.7) and play at the slowest pace (96.68), thus limiting their opponent’s opportunities.

“We have to be sound execution-wise, they’re really a top defensive team,” Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu explained. “It’s going to take a lot of energy on offense, for us to be in our spots, know what we’re doing, set good screens, cuts, and different things like that, a lot of things off ball as well. Just making their defense move and shift around and make sure we’re switching sides of the court, so that therefore we’re giving them different looks and different angles that we’re attacking from just to switch it up for them.”

INJURY UPDATE: The Magic will have the return of some familiar faces to help aid their offensive attack.

Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon went through full practices the last two days and will play tonight against New York.

Their return will certainly help boost Orlando’s offensive attack as it’s averaging just 92.3 points per contest since the All-Star break, well below its season average of 104.6 points per game.

“It would be very beneficial because those two guys are a big part of this team and a big part of what we do,” said Magic rookie Chuma Okeke, who’s started the last two games for Orlando. “They’re both good leaders, so with them back on the court it would help space the floor more and just give us an extra boost.”

Gordon will see time at the backup point guard spot with Michael Carter-Williams (illness - non-COVID) unable to play. Chasson Randle will get the start in his spot.

Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), James Ennis III (sore left calf), Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are also out.

For the Knicks, Immanuel Quickley (sore left ankle), Elfrid Payton (strained right hamstring), Austin Rivers (personal reasons), Mitchell Robinson (right hand surgery), and Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) are out.

QUOTES TO NOTE: “He’s gotten so much better over the years and this is a career-best year. He’s been great for several years and he’s given us nightmares. But this year, it’s even different. It feels like you’re looking at the modern-day Dirk Nowitzki.” – Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra on Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

“That’s one of the nicest things anybody has ever said to me. Obviously, Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in this league. He coached greats like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron (James) and now he’s coaching other great players. So, to hear him say that, it means a lot. It shows I have his respect and he respects what I do. It definitely means a lot. It’s nice to hear. Now, I don’t know if I’m the modern-day Dirk, but I’ll take it. I won’t complain about that.” Vucevic on Spoelstra’s praise.

KEY STAT: Since 2017, the Lakeland Magic have won 60 percent of their regular season games (94-63), have reached the playoffs every year and were recently crowned G League champions after defeating the Delaware Blue Coats at Walt Disney World in the title game last week.

So, it should come as no surprise that Lakeland Head Coach Stan Heath was named the 2021 G League Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

“The Magic family is extremely proud of Coach Heath, who is the most deserving of this recognition,” said Lakeland General Manager Anthony Parker of his coach, who also led the Magic to the league’s best regular season defensive rating. “The way Stan Heath coached teams compete, and the consistency with which they play, are positive reflections of the work Stan and his staff have put in each year. Throughout his four years, Stan has continuously grown and gotten better each season.”

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by special guest, beat writer Mike Vorkunov, who covers the Knicks for The Athletic. He was kind enough to take the time to answer a few questions about the Knicks. Also, if you haven’t yet, I highly recommend reading his latest piece about the 90s Knicks. It’s a must-read for any basketball fan.

Savage: “Looking over the Knicks injury report, there’s certainly a number of guards on there, which Magic fans can sympathize with, it’s something they’ve been dealing with nearly all season. How are the Knicks handling their current lack of depth at point guard and in their backcourt?”

Vorkunov: “It’s been tough for them. They’re one-and-three coming out of the All-Star break. They haven’t had Derrick Rose for the last six games, which they’ve gone two-and-four during that stretch. Elfrid Payton has been out, so a lot of it has come down to Immanuel Quickley. Frank Ntilikina went on a cold stretch coming out of the All-Star break again too. So, they’ve been trying to weather all of the injuries and also Derrick Rose missing time because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But this is a team that struggles to score, so it has not helped their cause. You’ve seen in it in the games since the All-Star break, specifically.”

Savage: “We see the Knicks under head coach Tom Thibodeau playing at a grind-it-out, slow pace. What have you seen from them on the defensive end this season and their attempt to enforce their will and grind teams down?”

Vorkunov: “Watching this team play defense, it can be fun at times. The other night in Philadelphia, it was almost like a nineties game for that first half, just the pace they were playing at and the score – I think it was like ten-ten with four minutes to go in the first quarter. The Knicks win with defense. They have Nerlens Noel at center, Julius Randle is doing well defensively at power forward. They try to limit threes, they really kind of try to be physical with teams, and they are one of the more physical teams in the NBA. You saw it when the Knicks and Magic played earlier in the season. That’s how they try and win these games. It’s been interesting to watch because teams rarely win games with defense in the NBA anymore. But the Knicks are kind of a throwback that way this season.”

Savage: “When you’ve seen other teams have success against the Knicks this year, what have been some of the common themes? If you’re the Orlando Magic, what areas are you trying to attack and exploit?”

Vorkunov: “The Knicks give up a lot of threes. Depending on your view of analytics, they’ve been fairly lucky in just how poorly the opponents have shot them. But there are threes to be had against the Knicks. So, if you can hit them consistently for a night, I think that’s a good way to beat them. They’ve had really good rim protection, so it’s a lot of shots from the perimeter. Those are the shots the Knicks are trying to give up. If you have someone who can shoot well in the mid-range and a bunch of perimeter shooters that’s probably the best way to take them down on any given night.”