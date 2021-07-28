Orlando Magic’s NBA Summer League Schedule Announced

ORLANDO -- The NBA announced the game and broadcast schedules on Wednesday for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Magic will play in at least five contests, including the following four:

Aug. 9: Orlando at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, Thomas & Mack Center

Aug. 11: Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2, Thomas & Mack Center

Aug. 12: Orlando at Boston, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, Cox Pavilion

Aug. 15: Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, Thomas & Mack Center

All 75 games of the 10-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will tip off on Sunday, Aug. 8 with eight games, highlighted by appearances on ESPN2 by the four teams that hold the first four overall picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. The Detroit Pistons, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the July 29 draft, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 6 pick) at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Houston Rockets (No. 2 pick) will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3 pick) at 6:30 p.m. ET, which follows a matchup between the Toronto Raptors (No. 4 pick) and the New York Knicks at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NBA TV will present the Summer League opener when the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN2 and NBA TV will air four games each on the first day of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021.

The eight-game schedule on the second day of action (Monday, Aug. 9) includes a matchup between the 2019 NBA Summer League champion Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2. In addition, the Orlando Magic (Nos. 5 and 8 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft) will meet the Golden State Warriors (Nos. 7 and 14 picks) at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the first and second overall picks in NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will potentially go head-to-head when the Pistons face the Rockets at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will combine to host six to eight games per day during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com.