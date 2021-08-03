ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic will open the 2021 preseason at Boston on Monday, October 4. After a pair of road contests, Orlando then hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Sunday, October 10 vs. San Antonio. Tip-off is 6 p.m.

Tickets for the 2021 preseason are on sale now. Fans may log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. The Magic will play a total of four preseason games, including two at Amway Center. The other home game is Wednesday, October 13 vs. Boston at 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game Amway Center suite rental opportunities are on sale now. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. Orlando opens training camp on September 28 at Amway Center.

2021 ORLANDO MAGIC PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

TICKET INFORMATION: 407-89-MAGIC or ORLANDOMAGIC.COM

HOME GAMES AT AMWAY CENTER IN ALL CAPS

Date Opponent Time (ET)

Oct. 4 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.

Oct. 10 SAN ANTONIO 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 BOSTON 7 p.m.