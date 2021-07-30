Orlando Magic Select Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in First Round of 2021 NBA Draft

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have selected guard Jalen Suggs in the first round (fifth overall) and forward Franz Wagner (eighth overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Suggs (6’4”, 205, 6/3/01) played and started in 30 games last season as a freshman at Gonzaga University, averaging 14.4 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 4.5 apg. and 1.90 stlpg. in 29.0 minpg., while shooting .503 (155-308) from the floor.

Suggs was a consensus All-America Second Team selection. He was named to the 2020-21 All-West Coast Conference First Team, the WCC Newcomer of the Year and the 2021 WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Suggs was also one of five finalists for the 2020-21 Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard, as well as one of five finalists for the 2020-21 USWBA National Freshman of the Year award. He led the Bulldogs to a 31-1 record, with their only loss coming to Baylor in the 2021 NCAA Championship game. Suggs hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired on Apr. 3 vs. UCLA in the NCAA Final Four.

As a high school senior (2019-20) at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN, Suggs was named the National MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year. He was selected to participate in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game and was one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys National Player of the Year. During his high school career, Minnehaha went 111-15 (.881) and won three straight 2A state titles. Suggs was the first athlete in Minnesota history to be named the state’s Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football in the same year.

Wagner (6’9”, 225, 8/27/01) played and started in all 28 games last season as a sophomore at the University of Michigan, averaging 12.5 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 3.0 apg., 1.25 stlpg. and 1.04 blkpg. in 31.7 minpg., while shooting .835 (66-79) from the free throw line. He ranked in the top three on the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals (led the team) and blocks. Wagner was named to the 2020-21 All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches and Third Team by the media, helping the Wolverines reach the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament. He was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Jerry West Award, given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Wagner played and started in 55 career games during two seasons (2019-21) at Michigan, averaging 12.0 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 2.0 apg. and 1.25 stlpg. in 31.2 minpg., while shooting .835 (111-133) from the free throw line. As a freshman (2019-20), he played and started in 27 games, averaging 11.6 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 1.0 apg. and 1.26 stlpg. in 30.7 minpg. Wagner was named to the 2019-20 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Wagner played on a dual contract with Alba Berlin (BBL) and SSV Iok Bernau in Germany. He was named the 2018-19 BBL Best Young Player, which goes to the league’s most valuable player who is under age 22 and has German nationality.

He is the brother of current Magic player Moritz Wagner.