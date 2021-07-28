2021 NBA Draft Night Guide – Orlando Magic

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic will enter the 2021 NBA Draft with the opportunity to add additional high-end talent to a roster already loaded with youth and potential.

The Magic currently hold the fifth, eighth and 33rd overall picks in Thursday’s draft. Whether they make selections at all those spots, trade up, trade back or deal picks for additional assets, they’ll have the chance to dramatically enhance their rebuild, which started at the trade deadline last season when they dealt away veteran players such as Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier, and Aaron Gordon in separate trades and as part of the return brought in two players under 23 years of age (Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton) and additional draft capital.

That process continued into the offseason when the team mutually parted ways with former head coach Steve Clifford and subsequently hired Jamahl Mosley.

Now, they’ll look to make the most of a loaded draft class in which they hold two top-10 picks.

Here’s everything you need to know as Orlando gears up for the biggest night of this offseason.

Draft Date: Thursday, July 29

Draft Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channels: ABC will televise the first round of the NBA Draft, while ESPN will air both rounds.

Location: Barclays Center will host the NBA Draft for the eighth time in league history.

Orlando’s Picks: As mentioned, the Magic currently hold picks No. 5, 8, and 33.

Draft Party: The Magic are hosting a draft party at Amway Center starting at 7 p.m. as fans can come together to watch the draft live on the giant center hung scoreboard. The party will feature entertainment, photo stations and a live radio broadcast. Get Tickets Here

Magic Broadcast: The team will host their own draft show streaming live on FM 96.9 The Game and the Magic’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be hosted by FOX Sports Florida’s Dante Marchitelli and Jeff Turner, Magic Radio’s Jake Chapman, and 96.9 The Game’s Brandon Kravitz. Watch here

Key Quotes: “We feel really good about the players that we’re looking at. We’re going to come away with two good players on Thursday night. We’re confident about that.” – Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman

“Not just having two picks but having two picks that are kind of bunched together like that. There have been a lot of conversations about swinging for the fences, and if we do this with this one, we can do this with the other. Ultimately, we need to come away with two good players of high character that we can grow and develop and be part of our team. We are very confident that we’re going to do that.” – Weltman

“We’re looking for talent, we’re looking for character. I would say that specific positional needs and slotting in certain skills – they’re always important and they’re always part of the discussion – but I would say that probably take a little bit more of a backseat considering where we are right now. Most important for us is that we feel that we’re going to add two talented guys that can grow into being high-level players, high-level teammates, and I think we’re looking at a bunch of guys at five and eight that kind of fit that bill. But I’m very hesitant to say, we’re not where we were a few years ago where we slot in a specific need. We need to add guys that we can grow with.” – Weltman

Mocking the Magic: With the draft just hours away, here are what some of the top media outlets are projecting for Orlando with the fifth and eighth picks in the draft:

Click on the publication name for their full mock draft or the player's name for our draft profile.

Athletic: Scottie Barnes (5) and James Bouknight (8)

Bleacher Report: Jalen Suggs (5) and Moses Moody (8)

CBS Sports: Barnes (5) and Alperen Sengun (8)

ESPN: Barnes (5) and Jonathan Kuminga (8)

SB Nation: Kuminga (5) and Moody (8)

SI.com: Barnes (5) and Kuminga (8)

The Ringer: Barnes (5) and Kuminga (8)

USA Today: Kuminga (5) and Moody (8)

Yahoo! Sports: Barnes (5) and Josh Giddey (8)

