Orlando Magic Host Black Business Summit at Amway Center

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic tipped off their celebration of Black History Month with a special event.

The team hosted its inaugural Black Business Summit on Thursday bringing together many of the most prominent African-American entrepreneurs, non-profit leaders and corporate executives in Orlando. Guests had the opportunity to network and collaborate with a distinguished group of experts who are making meaningful contributions to the transformation of the city.

Highlighting the event was a panel discussion featuring former Magic player Quentin Richardson and former Magic player and coach Wayne “Tree” Rollins that was moderated by radio and television personality Monica May.

“I was proud to be a part of this and I was proud that the Magic put this on and put this together,” said Richardson, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Magic. “It was a great event. Everybody I was hearing from out there was very excited and that was great to hear.”

Richardson and Rollins talked about their playing careers and transitioning into life after basketball. Q-Rich also spoke about the trials and tribulations of running a successful business, the launch of his broadcasting career and his award-winning podcast, Knuckleheads, which delivers unguarded conversations about sports, culture and basketball nostalgia.

“It’s a blessing for me,” said Richardson of the podcast he hosts alongside lifelong friend and former NBA teammate Darius Miles. “For me, the best thing about everything is it doesn’t feel like work. I don’t feel like I’m acting. Everything you guys see on the podcast and wherever you see me, I get to be totally myself. For me, that’s a blessing and it’s everything. I don’t have to put on some mask or some fake voice and become somebody else.”

Magic Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Esu Ma'at hosted the day-long session, which also featured topics including supplier diversity, Black nonprofits advancing the culture, importance of mental health, influential minority executives shaping the future of Orlando, securing investments and resources for Black-owned business, next generation entrepreneurs and events that attract African-American consumers. Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman and former Magic player Greg Kite were also in attendance.

“This inaugural event is all about staying connected with the businesses in our particular city,” said Rollins, whose playing and coaching career with the team spanned from 1993-99. “That’s very important.”

The event was just the first in a series of events and activities the Magic have scheduled to celebrate Black History Month. The organization will also engage in the following activities:

Celebrating Black History Creative Contest hosted alongside the Orlando Museum of Art

This art contest is open to 13 – 18-year-old students in Orange, Osceola, or Seminole County to express the impact that Black history and Black culture has had on you through a creative piece. The winners will be recognized during the Feb. 28 home game vs. Indiana. To enter students can visit https://www.nba.com/magic/bhmartcontest2022

Magic vs. Hawks In-Game Celebration (February 16, 2022)

During the game, the Magic will recognize and honor the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans in the Central Florida community. The Magic will host local African-American leaders and spotlight their minority-owned business in an effort to recognize their local impact and drive business. The night will also feature the Magic Diversity Game Changer presented by Florida Blue, Marcia Hope-Goodwin, chief service officer & director at the City of Orlando. Performances will include "Lift Every Voice and Sing" version of the National Anthem and a halftime performance by Bethune Cookman University Marching Wildcats. Fans can join the Black History Month in-game celebration on Feb. 16 by visiting https://www.nba.com/magic/schedule/home.

The Celebrating Diversity Virtual Town Hall (February 24, 2022)

The virtual conversation will feature the topic of 'Has Diversity Made a Difference?' where leaders will discuss if the intentional effort behind increasing DE&I initiatives has resulted in systemic and sustainable change. The conversation is open to the public.

Minority Male Youth Summit, presented by Florida Technical College (FTC) (February 25, 2022)

The summit will feature minority males from ELEVATE Orlando, My Brother’s Keeper, and OCPS Minority Achievement Office who are invited to participate in a day of learning and mentorship. They will hear from Magic executives, FTC leadership, and community leaders on empowerment and life after high school – including segments on careers in sports, both on and off the court. The day will feature tours of the Amway Center highlighting careers in broadcasting/media, culinary arts, facilities management, gaming, etc.); keynote speakers and tickets to the Magic game along with dinner in the arena.

In addition, at every home game throughout the month of February, the team will wear special shooting shirts designed by the NBA that will feature on the front, "Built by Black History." Some of the words featured on the back include "HBCU," "Vote," "Justice," and "Support Black Businesses."

As part of the Black History Month celebration in February and beyond, the Magic have joined the NBA and its teams to support the leaguewide action that centers voices, experiences and perspectives of Black players, coaches, employees, fans and communities by uplifting the theme, "Accurately Preserving History and Educating our Community." This season, the Magic have joined all teams to reaffirm the NBA’s commitment to Black history – which is foundational to American history – through reflection and action that honors this community’s past, present, and future. The NBA believes without a firm and accurate understanding of Black history, communities cannot progress forward with integrity. The NBA family will continue to center Black history efforts on promoting collective learning, honoring Black culture, and recognizing the contributions of Black people to the American experience across the league, across America, and across the diaspora.

The Magic celebrate diversity and embrace its many characteristics and the value it brings to both business and community—understanding what can be accomplished when everyone works together to achieve legendary moments. The Magic are committed to creating an environment in which employees, community partners and fans feel welcome, valued and appreciated.