Orlando Magic Name Lindsay Winninger High Performance Director

ORLANDO - Lindsay Winninger has been promoted to the Orlando Magic's High Performance Director, as announced by Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

In her new role, Winninger will be responsible for overseeing the Magic’s high performance staff, including the management of athletic training services, injury reduction and rehabilitation programming, strength and conditioning, sports science and recovery, and player nutrition. Winninger joined the Magic in 2019 as a physical therapist and was promoted to director of rehabilitation for the team.

“An expert in sports medicine and performance, Lindsay brings a wealth of experience working with world-class athletes to the position,” said Weltman. “In her time with us she has demonstrated great leadership and communication, while implementing strategic and creative injury rehabilitation and prevention practices.”

Prior to the Magic, she spent time as the head physical therapist for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, including working as the private physical therapist for Olympic Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn. She has been in the pro sports world since 2012 treating and returning athletes from injury in the NFL, NHL, MLB, PGA, WTA, MLS, Premier league, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, Chinese Basketball Association, and numerous Olympic sports.

Winninger attended Saint Louis University, completing a degree in exercise science with a minor in psychology and a master’s in physical therapy. Winninger also played Division 1 tennis for the Billikens.