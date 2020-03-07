Magic's Stellar Offensive Effort Leads to Win Over Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS – Not only is Evan Fournier unquestionably one of the Orlando Magic’s toughest players what with his ability to battle through pain, but he is also one of their most skilled threats in terms of his shooting, making plays for others and using his size to finish in traffic.

However, from time to time, the Magic’s offense does tend to function at a higher level when the ball is being spread around more and others are playing more prominent roles in the offense.

Such was certainly the case on Friday as a Magic team forced to play without Fournier – their second-leading scorer on the season – thrived offensively and shelled the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-118 behind big nights from Nikola Vucevic, Markelle Fultz and a highly functioning group of reserves.

Fournier, who was out with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, wasn’t the only key figure missing for the Magic (28-35) on Friday. Head coach Steve Clifford left the bench area midway through the third period with an undisclosed illness and assistant coach Tyrone Corbin ran the team the rest of the way. Clifford, 58, was taken to a local hospital during the game to be further evaluated.

Vucevic took advantage of Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence and scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Magic set a season high for shooting in a half (60.5 percent) and equaled a season-best mark for shooting in a quarter (68.2 percent in the second period).

Orlando, which beat the Lakers on Jan. 15 in the only other game that Fournier has missed this season, shot a season-best 60.7 percent from the floor and handed out 31 assists to end a three-game losing streak. Minnesota (19-43) was the final NBA team that the Magic faced over the course of the marathon-like regular season, but they whipped them twice within a week’s time. Orlando won 136-125 at the Amway Center last Friday.

On the season, the Magic have mostly taken care of their business against struggling teams, going 23-9 against foes with losing records. The Magic are just 4-26 against teams with losing records.

Fultz made 11 of 14 shots and scored 24 points to dominate his matchup against long-time Magic killer D’Angelo Russell, who finished with just five points after making only two of 14 shots. The Magic’s third-year point guard did suffer a scare late in the game when he landed on the foot of Minnesota center Naz Reid, causing his right ankle to buckle. Fultz stayed down for several seconds before getting up to shoot two free throws, both of which he missed. Seconds later, following the next dead ball, Fultz checked out of the game and did not return because of the lopsided nature of the score.

Terrence Ross continued his torrid play of late finished with 16 points and two 3-point shots, while guards Michael Carter-Williams (17 points on six-of-seven shooting) and D.J. Augustin (18 points on four-of-seven shooting) helped soften the blow of losing Fournier.

Aaron Gordon, who recorded the first triple-double of his career last Friday against the Timberwolves, chipped in 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Wes Iwundu, who started in place of Fournier, had eight points, two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes.

Orlando was without Fournier, its second-leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, on Friday and likely for an extended period of time after he sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in Wednesday’s 116-113 loss in Miami.

Fournier, 27, came into Friday as one of just two players on the Magic – point guard Markelle Fultz is the other – to appear in 61 of the team’s 62 games this season. In addition to averaging a career-best 18.8 points per game, Fournier has chipped in 3.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game and has shot 47 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from 3-point range. On the season, he has led the Magic in scoring a team-best 21 times and has registered 25 games with at least 20 points.

Fournier hyperextended his elbow early in Wednesday’s first quarter when he dove for a loose ball and tried to break his fall with his arm. Remarkably, Fournier stayed in the game that night and finished with 17 points and three 3-pointers.

``That was painful, I’m not going to lie. That was really painful, and I thought that I completely messed up my elbow,’’ Fournier said. ``Fortunately, it’s not that bad (with a ligament tear), but it was painful for sure.’’

Friday’s game was the second of a four-game, eight-day road trip for the Magic. Orlando will next play in Houston on Sunday and close the trip in Memphis on Tuesday. The Magic will see the Rockets for the first time since Dec. 13 when superstar guard James Harden torched them for 54 points in slightly more than three quarters of work. That night, Harden made 10 of 15 3-point shots and the Rockets made 22 3-pointers against Orlando’s defense. That number of threes – tied on Wednesday by the Miami Heat – is the most the Magic have allowed in franchise history.

Up 65-55 at the half, Orlando opened the third period with six straight points and blew the game wide open by outscoring the Timberwolves 37-28 in the 12-minute stretch after halftime. The Magic made an efficient 14 of 25 shots in the third period – even more impressive when considering that they missed all six of their 3-point attempts – to push their lead to 102-83 by the start of the fourth.

The Magic continued to be a stellar team when taking the lead into the fourth quarter. This season, the Magic are 23-2 when either leading or tied after three periods – the second-best mark in the NBA behind only the steam-rolling Milwaukee Bucks.

Slow starters in their previous three games – all losses – the Magic got off to a stellar start on Friday and held a promising 65-55 lead. Orlando set a new season high for shooting percentage in a first half (60.5 percent) and equaled their season mark for shooting percentage in a quarter 68.2 percent in the second period. The Magic made 15 of 22 shots – including four of six from 3-point range – in the second period and used nine assists to set up those 15 field goals.

Vucevic, Fultz and Ross were in the middle of the Magic’s stellar offensive play throughout the first-half play. In addition to pouring in 14 points and grabbing six rebounds, he got starting center Naz Reid into early foul trouble with his attacking offensively. That was especially important with Towns out with a left wrist injury.

Fultz was aggressive in attacking Russell’s weaknesses defensively, repeatedly getting into the heart of the defense and to the rim. He had 12 first-half points by making six of eight shots – many of them on pull-up jumpers from the mid-range after beating his defender off the dribble.

Ross, who burned Minnesota for 33 points and seven 3-pointers a week ago, carved up the Timberwolves in 16 nearly flawless minutes in the opening half. He made five of his first six shots – two of them from 3-point range – and added two assists to his 12 first-half points.

